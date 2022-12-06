Cyber Week: Get $225 off Galaxy S22 Ultra

Google brings Waze to Android Automotive, but only two cars get it now

Android Apps
@cosminvasile
Google brings Waze to Android Automotive, but only two cars get it now
Although Google decided to axe Android Auto for phones and replace it with Google Assistant Driving Mode, the Android Auto navigation software that you use in your car hasn’t been touched. Starting today, a new alternative will be available for drivers in Europe: Waze.

The Mountain View company has just announced a new dedicated Waze app has been launched on select cars with Google built-in. The new experience is meant to provide drivers with Waze real-time routing, navigation and alerts, as well settings, preferences and saved places, all built into their car display.

Why choose this version of Waze over the one on the phones? Well, if you want to enjoy bigger, bolder navigation display at level eye without using your phone, this feels like the perfect solution.

On top of that, driving with the new dedicated Waze app for cars eliminates the need of a USB cable to connect or a phone dock to keep your device in place. The bad news is the navigation experience is only available to drivers of the new Renault Austral Hybrid and Renault Megane E-Tech electric vehicles in Europe.

Renault is the first car manufacturer to offer Waze directly on the vehicle's multimedia screen, without activating the smartphone. We know many Waze users will enjoy this new feature when they drive the Nouvel Austral and Renault Megane E-Tech electric as part of our continued commitment to offer our customers an intuitive, immersive and connected driving experience,” said Jerome Seror, Director of Digital Customer at Renault.

If you happen to own either of the two cars, you can now download Waze for OpenR directly from Google Play in your Renault vehicle or from the My Renault mobile app. It’s also important to mention that you’ll need a Waze account for navigation, but if you don’t already have one, creating the account is free and pretty straightforward.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Google brings Waze to Android Automotive, but only two cars get it now
Google brings Waze to Android Automotive, but only two cars get it now
Here's why former football star Herschel Walker controls the future of net neutrality
Here's why former football star Herschel Walker controls the future of net neutrality
Hurry up and get Samsung's massive Galaxy Tab S8+ at this excellent 'clearance' price by Christmas
Hurry up and get Samsung's massive Galaxy Tab S8+ at this excellent 'clearance' price by Christmas
Apple Music beats Spotify to the home karaoke punch with neat new 'Sing' feature
Apple Music beats Spotify to the home karaoke punch with neat new 'Sing' feature
Samsung sticks to its promise and releases a new security update for the Galaxy S20
Samsung sticks to its promise and releases a new security update for the Galaxy S20
Samsung brings Android 13 One UI 5 to one of its cheapest 5G phones
Samsung brings Android 13 One UI 5 to one of its cheapest 5G phones

Popular stories

People are wasting no time buying the heavily discounted Galaxy S22 Ultra
People are wasting no time buying the heavily discounted Galaxy S22 Ultra
Apple's most "tablety" iPad plummets below Cyber Monday pricing
Apple's most "tablety" iPad plummets below Cyber Monday pricing
Best Buy makes Google's Pixel 6 Pro cheaper than ever with no strings attached
Best Buy makes Google's Pixel 6 Pro cheaper than ever with no strings attached
You can currently nab the ludicrously fast 2022 11-inch iPad Pro for a cool discount
You can currently nab the ludicrously fast 2022 11-inch iPad Pro for a cool discount
Huawei's new smartwatch hides a pair of true wireless Bluetooth earbuds inside
Huawei's new smartwatch hides a pair of true wireless Bluetooth earbuds inside
Face ID out, “Apple Ring” in! Google might hold the secret to the next huge iPhone innovation?
Face ID out, “Apple Ring” in! Google might hold the secret to the next huge iPhone innovation?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless