Google brings Waze to Android Automotive, but only two cars get it now

Renault is the first car manufacturer to offer Waze directly on the vehicle's multimedia screen, without activating the smartphone. We know many Waze users will enjoy this new feature when they drive the Nouvel Austral and Renault Megane E-Tech electric as part of our continued commitment to offer our customers an intuitive, immersive and connected driving experience

Although Google decided to axe Android Auto for phones and replace it with Google Assistant Driving Mode, the Android Auto navigation software that you use in your car hasn’t been touched. Starting today, a new alternative will be available for drivers in Europe: Waze.The Mountain View company has just announced a new dedicated Waze app has been launched on select cars with Google built-in. The new experience is meant to provide drivers with Waze real-time routing, navigation and alerts, as well settings, preferences and saved places, all built into their car display.Why choose this version of Waze over the one on the phones? Well, if you want to enjoy bigger, bolder navigation display at level eye without using your phone, this feels like the perfect solution.On top of that, driving with the new dedicated Waze app for cars eliminates the need of a USB cable to connect or a phone dock to keep your device in place. The bad news is the navigation experience is only available to drivers of the new Renault Austral Hybrid and Renault Megane E-Tech electric vehicles in Europe.,” said Jerome Seror, Director of Digital Customer at Renault.If you happen to own either of the two cars, you can now download Waze for OpenR directly from Google Play in your Renault vehicle or from the My Renault mobile app. It’s also important to mention that you’ll need a Waze account for navigation, but if you don’t already have one, creating the account is free and pretty straightforward.