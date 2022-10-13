Zombify your Waze world with the app’s new Halloween-themed in-car experience
Your monthly new Waze in-car experience is here, and it’s not very hard to guess that it’s related to the most important celebration happening every October, Halloween. Although we’re more than two weeks away from the spooky season, your Halloween-themed in-car experience with Waze is waiting for you to activate it.
As you might expect, the new in-car experience includes a Zombie guide as well, so if you want you can select the Zombie voice navigation. To benefit from the full experience though, you might want to enable the Zombie Mood and switch the navigation arrow for the Zombiemobile.
In order to activate the new in-car Zombie experience, simply visit Waze’s website or click “My Waze” in your mobile app. Then, tap the “Drive with Zombies” banner to activate the new experience. Just like many of the previous in-care experiences provided by Waze, this one is available globally with voice navigation in English, French, Spanish and Portuguese.
As the title suggests, Waze is bringing zombies to its navigation service. Starting today, users can enter a Zombified Waze world on their way to office and back home. The experience gives Waze fans the options to team up with an expert escapist to avoid the Zombies or their chance and get to know a member of the undead with a Zombie itself.
Of course, those who can’t stand the Zombie guide’s voice can always switch to the Survivalist. This one comes complete with its own Survivalist Mood and navigation arrow that can be switched to show the Escapemobile.
