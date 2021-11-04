Social game FarmVille 3 out now on Android and iPhone

Social game FarmVille 3 out now on Android and iPhone0
The agriculture-simulation social game welcomes back veterans and greets new players, as they build their homesteads and complete challenges. The protagonist of the game, Marie will be joined by a fresh cast of helpers with diverse backgrounds and skills meant to assist players with new elements in the game, including new customizable farms and animal husbandry.
In FarmVille 3, players can adopt, nurture and raise baby animals from more than 150 breeds, and be rewarded with farm goods, like wool and butter, for their efforts. More importantly, players who download the game within the next two weeks will receive a special starter kit with interactive features to help customize their farms, such as decorative elements and the “Early Bird” profile picture.
FarmVille 3 is a free-to-play title, but it does include a bucketload of in-app purchases. The game is now available for download via the App Store and Google Play Store.