Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G at $150 with a trade-in!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G at $150 with a trade-in!

 View
iOS Android Games

Social game FarmVille 3 out now on Android and iPhone

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Social Game FarmVille 3 Out Now on Android and iPhone
The FarmVille franchise is making a comeback, as Zynga has just announced FarmVille 3 is now available for Android and iOS. The latest FarmVille title promises to bring a one-of-a-kind farm to life with endearing characters, lovable animals and unique gameplay features.

The agriculture-simulation social game welcomes back veterans and greets new players, as they build their homesteads and complete challenges. The protagonist of the game, Marie will be joined by a fresh cast of helpers with diverse backgrounds and skills meant to assist players with new elements in the game, including new customizable farms and animal husbandry.



In FarmVille 3, players can adopt, nurture and raise baby animals from more than 150 breeds, and be rewarded with farm goods, like wool and butter, for their efforts. More importantly, players who download the game within the next two weeks will receive a special starter kit with interactive features to help customize their farms, such as decorative elements and the “Early Bird” profile picture.

FarmVille 3 is a free-to-play title, but it does include a bucketload of in-app purchases. The game is now available for download via the App Store and Google Play Store.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

Asus ROG Phone 5s Series launches in Europe “for those who dare”
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Asus ROG Phone 5s Series launches in Europe “for those who dare”
First iPhone modified with USB-C port has $100,100 bid on eBay
by Alan Friedman,  1
First iPhone modified with USB-C port has $100,100 bid on eBay
Dish Wireless keeps its imperfect record intact in Q3; another 121,000 customers depart on a net basis
by Alan Friedman,  1
Dish Wireless keeps its imperfect record intact in Q3; another 121,000 customers depart on a net basis
T-Mobile flexes its standalone 5G muscle to hit a mind-blowing speed of nearly 5 Gbps
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
T-Mobile flexes its standalone 5G muscle to hit a mind-blowing speed of nearly 5 Gbps
Verizon, AT&T delay launch of C-band for 5G use after the FAA voices concerns
by Alan Friedman,  0
Verizon, AT&T delay launch of C-band for 5G use after the FAA voices concerns
These hot new Garmin Venu and Venu Sq deals are second to none
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
These hot new Garmin Venu and Venu Sq deals are second to none
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless