Zynga revives the Farmville franchise, new game coming in November

Zynga revives the FarmVille franchise, new game coming in November0
Zynga announced this week it has decided to revive the FarmVille franchise, so fans and newcomers to the series will be able to play a new game as early as November. FarmVille 3 is now open to pre-registrations on Android, but the game will also come to iOS devices on the same day, November 4.
The next installment in the FarmVille series will feature over 150 breeds of animals ranging from chickens and cows to exotic new pets such as friendly tigers and fluffy alpacas. In FarmVille 3 players are encouraged to adopt, nurture and raise baby animals including lovable chicks, lambs, piglets and many more creatures. In return, players will be rewarded with unique farm items to help them along their journey.