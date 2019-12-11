MMORPG Black Desert Mobile takes on Android and iOS devices across the globe

iOS Android Games

Cosmin Vasile by Cosmin Vasile   /  Dec 11, 2019, 10:39 AM
After a few months of testing their game in a handful of countries, Pearl Abyss announced today their ambitious MMORPG (massively multiplayer role-playing game) Black Desert Mobile is now available on Android and iOS globally.

Black Desert started its journey on PC way back in 2015 and manage to land on console and mobile after four years. The latter has been optimized to fit smaller screens but retains the stunning graphics that made the title so successful on other platforms.

The MMORPG lets players choose from five classes – Warrior, Ranger, Giant, Witch, and Valkyrie, and start questing or participate in multiplayer content like Ramoness Arena or 3-on-3 PvP modes. Black Desert Online's characters feature so-called Life Skills that can be developed by doing tasks like fishing, gathering, crafting, trading and dyeing fabrics.



For those who want to play without being connected to the internet, the game includes a Black Spirit Mode, which allows players to gain experience and rewards for up to three hours at a time without a network connection.

To mark the global launch of the game, Peal Abyss has partnered with Amazon to offer all Twitch Prime members various Black Desert Mobile in-game rewards. Also, those who pre-registered will receive multiple items that can be used in the game and allow them to have a better understanding of Black Desert Mobile.

