MMORPG Black Desert Mobile takes on Android and iOS devices across the globe

For those who want to play without being connected to the internet, the game includes a Black Spirit Mode, which allows players to gain experience and rewards for up to three hours at a time without a network connection.To mark the global launch of the game, Peal Abyss has partnered with Amazon to offer all Twitch Prime members various Black Desert Mobile in-game rewards. Also, those who pre-registered will receive multiple items that can be used in the game and allow them to have a better understanding of Black Desert Mobile.