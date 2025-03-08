GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial
DOJ now wants Google to sell Chrome but still keep Android, with one major restriction

Google
Photo of the Google logo at the Google campus
The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) is maintaining its stance: Google should divest its Chrome web browser. This comes as a key part of the DOJ's efforts to address what they see as Google's monopolistic control over the search engine market. The agency's revised proposal, following a court ruling against Google's search engine practices, emphasizes that Chrome’s sale is crucial for fostering a more competitive environment.  

The reasoning behind this stems from Chrome's position as a significant entry point for internet searches. The DOJ views Google’s ownership of Chrome, combined with its dominant search engine, as a barrier to fair competition. By forcing Google to sell Chrome, the agency aims to create space for a new competitor to establish a substantial gateway to internet searches, free from Google's current control. This move is designed to level the playing field, giving other companies a chance to compete in the search and browser space.  

However, the sale of Chrome presents potential challenges. One concern is how a new owner might manage the browser. Currently, Google provides the Chromium open-source project, which allows other developers to build their own browsers. A new owner could potentially decide to discontinue this open-source project, which would have ripple effects on numerous other companies and developers who rely on it. This uncertainty adds a layer of complexity to the proposed remedy.  

We proved Google violated antitrust law in an epic federal trial. Now it’s time to solve the problem. Today’s proposed final remedies package holds Google accountable for its search monopoly and protects consumers by promoting competition.
Tennessee Attorney General Skrmetti, March 7, 2025

Interestingly, the DOJ's revised proposal has removed the earlier suggestion that Google sell Android. This indicates a shift in focus, with the agency now concentrating primarily on Chrome as the key to addressing Google's alleged monopoly.

Additionally, the DOJ has eased restrictions on Google's investments in AI companies. This decision reflects the current strategic importance of AI, particularly in the United States' efforts to maintain its leadership in this rapidly evolving field. Google will still need to notify the DOJ of any new AI investments, ensuring some level of oversight.

Google, for its part, is expected to present its own revised proposal shortly. The company has already indicated its intention to appeal the initial monopoly ruling. The legal proceedings are set to continue, with a hearing scheduled for April and a final decision expected before September 2025. These developments highlight the ongoing debate about how to regulate large tech companies and ensure a competitive market.  

Personally, I'd be concerned if the outcome is that Google is forced to sell Chrome. If Chrome is sold, the way we access and use the web could change. Depending on the new owner, we might see changes in the browser's features, updates, or even its availability. While the goal is to create more competition, there’s always the potential for unintended consequences. Hopefully the impact won't be too great.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

