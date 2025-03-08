DOJ now wants Google to sell Chrome but still keep Android, with one major restriction

Tennessee Attorney General Skrmetti, March 7, 2025

Recommended Stories

Additionally, the DOJ has eased restrictions on Google's investments in AI companies. This decision reflects the current strategic importance of AI, particularly in the United States' efforts to maintain its leadership in this rapidly evolving field. Google will still need to notify the DOJ of any new AI investments, ensuring some level of oversight.Google, for its part, is expected to present its own revised proposal shortly. The company has already indicated its intention to appeal the initial monopoly ruling. The legal proceedings are set to continue, with a hearing scheduled for April and a final decision expected before September 2025. These developments highlight the ongoing debate about how to regulate large tech companies and ensure a competitive market.Personally, I'd be concerned if the outcome is that Google is forced to sell Chrome. If Chrome is sold, the way we access and use the web could change. Depending on the new owner, we might see changes in the browser's features, updates, or even its availability. While the goal is to create more competition, there’s always the potential for unintended consequences. Hopefully the impact won't be too great.