Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

Justice Department could force Google to spin off Android and/or Chrome

By
1comment
Justice Department could force Google to spin off Android and/or Chrome
Earlier this month a federal judge ruled that Google's search and search advertising businesses violated section 2 of the Sherman Act. This means that the company is a monopolist. On Tuesday, Bloomberg reported that one of the options that the Justice Department (DOJ) is considering imposing on Google as punishment would force it to break up the company. This comes from people who supposedly have knowledge of the talks going on inside the Justice Department. Google plans to appeal the ruling.

Demanding that a company spin-off assets is the ultimate penalty and is one that the DOJ does not seek to impose lightly. Other less draconian options could include forcing Google to share more information with rivals or have restrictions placed on the Alphabet unit that would prevent it from obtaining an advantage when it comes to offering AI products. Again, these talks are private which means that Bloomberg's sources do not wish to be revealed.

For now, the DOJ realizes that it has a big decision to make. The last time the U.S. government demanded that a company dispose of some assets was in 2020 when Microsoft was found by District Court Judge Thomas Penfield Jackson to have violated  Sections 1 and 2 of the Sherman Antitrust Act. After an appeals court tossed much of Judge Jackson's ruling, Microsoft settled with the DOJ and remained intact.

Tuesday's report said that the U.S. will try to prevent Google from entering into the type of exclusive deals it has with companies like Apple and Samsung that pay the two device manufacturers billions of dollars a year. In return, Google's search engine is the default search tool on the iPhone and Samsung's Galaxy handsets. If the government demands that Google be broken up, units ripe for forced divestment could include mobile operating system Android, and Google's Chrome web browser.

Recommended Stories
Another possible unit that Google could be forced to divest would be its AdWords platform used to sell text advertising. Interestingly, starting on September 9th, the DOJ and Google go at it again with the Alphabet subsidiary accused of monopolizing the digital advertising business. AdWords could be at the center of that trial.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile is pretty much asking people to remove one app from their phones
T-Mobile is pretty much asking people to remove one app from their phones
T-Mobile customers will soon get a gift that will keep them comfy (almost) everywhere
T-Mobile customers will soon get a gift that will keep them comfy (almost) everywhere
T-Mobile customers clinging to old phones will have no choice but to upgrade this month
T-Mobile customers clinging to old phones will have no choice but to upgrade this month
T-Mobile's new app requested data from a customer's phone every five seconds
T-Mobile's new app requested data from a customer's phone every five seconds
This could be a wild month for T-Mobile with happy outcome for customers but not for employees
This could be a wild month for T-Mobile with happy outcome for customers but not for employees
T-Mobile customers with a problem should not call customer service; contact this elite squad instead
T-Mobile customers with a problem should not call customer service; contact this elite squad instead

Latest News

HTC U24 Pro meets phone sadist Zack Nelson; will it fold like a gambler with a bad hand?
HTC U24 Pro meets phone sadist Zack Nelson; will it fold like a gambler with a bad hand?
Apple releases iOS 18.1 Developer Beta 2 with a cool Safari feature missing from the first Beta
Apple releases iOS 18.1 Developer Beta 2 with a cool Safari feature missing from the first Beta
Apple will make you hate iPhone SE 4 just enough to buy iPhone 16
Apple will make you hate iPhone SE 4 just enough to buy iPhone 16
Samsung's delayed security update rolls out first in U.S. to surprising T-Mobile locked series
Samsung's delayed security update rolls out first in U.S. to surprising T-Mobile locked series
T-Mobile pleads with FCC to let it buy another company, arguing everyone will be better off
T-Mobile pleads with FCC to let it buy another company, arguing everyone will be better off
The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 are now officially slated for an August 20 launch and 'open sale'
The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 are now officially slated for an August 20 launch and 'open sale'
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless