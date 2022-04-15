Vote now: Does your current phone have a microSD slot and/or a 3.5mm audio jack?1
It’s a pretty strange situation - some midrange models, and even low-tier phones, still sport these features, while the biggest manufacturers have removed them from their flagship phones generations ago.
It makes absolutely no sense! Back in the day when Samsung and Apple started removing the 3.5mm jack the excuse was that it was for the sake of phones getting slimmer and better looking.
But nowadays we have phones with a 3.5mm connector that are as slim (if not even slimmer) than their non-3.5mm flagship brothers. Hell, Sony phones (with all their quirks) still sport the jack, and they’re pretty thin, and also IP68 rated.
For me, the only reason manufacturers are removing the audio jack is because they want to peddle their wireless earbuds and headphones. As cynical as it might sound, if we take a look at the ever growing revenues from those wireless products, we’ll get a crystal clear picture.
The thing with the microSD card slot is even more bizarre - why take it away on a Galaxy S22 but retain the feature in the midrange A-series? People will end up having a 1TB Galaxy A53 vs a non-expandable 256GB Galaxy S22. Go figure…
So, first - I want to apologize for this negative connotation in the paragraphs above. I don’t want to be “that guy” but there are things that trigger me. Second, let’s count our chickens! It’s spring already - how many of you still have these features on your phones? According to our previous poll, people do still need the audio jack.
Sadly, in my case it’s a mixed situation - my Mate 20 Pro doesn’t have a 3.5mm jack, and it sports Huawei’s strange nanoSD card, which is hard to find, to say the least. So, what’s your story?
