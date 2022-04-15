 Vote now: Does your current phone have a microSD slot and/or a 3.5mm audio jack? - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Clear notifications Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Clear notifications Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

 View
Polls

Vote now: Does your current phone have a microSD slot and/or a 3.5mm audio jack?

Mariyan Slavov
By
1
Vote now: Does your phone have a microSD slot and/or a 3.5mm audio jack?
There are two features currently in the red book of smartphone endangered species - the microSD card slot, and the 3.5mm audio jack.

It’s a pretty strange situation - some midrange models, and even low-tier phones, still sport these features, while the biggest manufacturers have removed them from their flagship phones generations ago.

It makes absolutely no sense! Back in the day when Samsung and Apple started removing the 3.5mm jack the excuse was that it was for the sake of phones getting slimmer and better looking.

But nowadays we have phones with a 3.5mm connector that are as slim (if not even slimmer) than their non-3.5mm flagship brothers. Hell, Sony phones (with all their quirks) still sport the jack, and they’re pretty thin, and also IP68 rated.

For me, the only reason manufacturers are removing the audio jack is because they want to peddle their wireless earbuds and headphones. As cynical as it might sound, if we take a look at the ever growing revenues from those wireless products, we’ll get a crystal clear picture.

The thing with the microSD card slot is even more bizarre - why take it away on a Galaxy S22 but retain the feature in the midrange A-series? People will end up having a 1TB Galaxy A53 vs a non-expandable 256GB Galaxy S22. Go figure…

So, first - I want to apologize for this negative connotation in the paragraphs above. I don’t want to be “that guy” but there are things that trigger me. Second, let’s count our chickens! It’s spring already - how many of you still have these features on your phones? According to our previous poll, people do still need the audio jack.

Does your phone have a 3.5mm audio jack?

Vote View Result

Does you phone have a microSD card slot?

Vote View Result


Sadly, in my case it’s a mixed situation - my Mate 20 Pro doesn’t have a 3.5mm jack, and it sports Huawei’s strange nanoSD card, which is hard to find, to say the least. So, what’s your story?

More Polls:
Poll: How old is your current phone?
poll
poll
Poll: How old is your current phone?
Apr 05, 2022, 2:40 AM, by Mariyan Slavov
Poll: What is the ideal screen size for you (2022 edition)?
featured
poll
featured
poll
Poll: What is the ideal screen size for you (2022 edition)?
Feb 23, 2022, 2:00 AM, by Mariyan Slavov
Poll: Curved screens vs flat screens. Flat screens win!
poll
poll
Poll: Curved screens vs flat screens. Flat screens win!
Jan 14, 2022, 2:20 AM, by Mariyan Slavov
Poll: Voice assistants - do you use them?
featured
poll
featured
poll
Poll: Voice assistants - do you use them?
Dec 10, 2021, 3:03 AM, by Mariyan Slavov


New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Quiz: Test your Apple knowledge!
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Quiz: Test your Apple knowledge!
The Galaxy S22 throttling or overheating puzzle is not just Samsung’s doing, tip industry insiders
by Daniel Petrov,  0
The Galaxy S22 throttling or overheating puzzle is not just Samsung’s doing, tip industry insiders
Game loading times might become way shorter with Android 13
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  1
Game loading times might become way shorter with Android 13
Apple has allegedly decided on its supplier for periscope telephoto lenses
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  3
Apple has allegedly decided on its supplier for periscope telephoto lenses
Twitter CEO tells employees the board is still evaluating Musk's offer to buy the company
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Twitter CEO tells employees the board is still evaluating Musk's offer to buy the company
Apple will donate $1 to WWF for each Apple Pay purchase until Earth Day ends
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  1
Apple will donate $1 to WWF for each Apple Pay purchase until Earth Day ends
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless