Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
Accessories Samsung Apple Articles

AirTags and SmartTags: Apple is doing a better job to prevent unwanted tracking

Preslav Kateliev
By Preslav Kateliev
Apr 26, 2021, 8:15 AM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
AirTags and SmartTags: Apple is doing a better job to prevent unwanted tracking
So, Apple’s AirTags were just announced — after about a year of leaks and speculations. The Tile-like tiny tracker will help users keep track of their valuables — keys, wallets, bags, and hey — even bikes.

Samsung also has tracking tags of its own — the Samsung Galaxy SmartTags were launched earlier this year and serve the same purpose as the AirTags. Here’s a hands-on with a full explanation on how they work, if you missed it.

Something that didn’t even cross my mind while I was reviewing the SmartTags — these things have the potential to be dangerous. They are small and they are pretty accurate at relaying location information — one can easily slip a tag in an unknowing person’s luggage and… you know — track them.

With Apple’s launch of the AirTags, the company made it clear that it has a few systems in place that are meant to actively discourage such invasion of privacy. Samsung also recently announced that a SmartThings Find update will be tackling this issue.

Apple AirTag - pre-orders open April 23

$29
Buy at Apple

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag

$29 99
Buy at Samsung

But here’s the thing:

Apple’s solution wins in anti-stalking, loses in anti-theft



Here is how an Apple AirTag will let you know if you are being tracked:

  • Your iPhone will get a notification if it detects an owner-less AirTag that has been traveling with you for a prolonged period
  • If you don’t have an iPhone, an owner-less AirTag will begin playing sounds when being moved after a certain time has passed
  • If you find an unknown AirTag, you can tap it with an NFC phone and you will get instructions on how to disable it

So, essentially, you don't even need to have an iPhone or know too much about these AirTags things. The little button will try to draw your attention to it after it realises it's been away from its owner for an uncomfortable amount of time.

Downsides


This isn’t doing much for anti-theft. It seems that if someone lifts your AirTagged valuables, they will sooner or later be notified of the tracker’s presence and they will even get instructions on how to disable it. Unless we are missing something?

Samsung’s SmartTags are solid for anti-theft, but enable creepers


Samsung recently announced that it will add a new feature to SmartThings Find that will allow the user to scan for unknown SmartTags that are traveling with them.


This isn’t really doing much for anti-stalking. You need to have a Samsung phone specifically, you need to be acquainted with the SmartThings Find app, and you need to actively scan yourself every once in a while. What a world we live in, huh?

But, at the very least, once you have a Galaxy SmartTag registered to your account, it is yours forever and nobody can control it. So, theoretically, it’s more dependable for anti-theft applications?

At least that’s how it sounds right now.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Does phone speaker quality matter to you?
Popular stories
Report reveals changes Apple could announce to iOS 15/iPadOS 15 at WWDC
Popular stories
Google's Pixel 5a 5G is shaping up to be even more underwhelming than previously expected
Popular stories
The new iPads are honest about their RAM... and they have lots of it! What is Apple cooking?

Popular stories

Popular stories
After update, Google Maps will no longer give you the fastest route by default
Popular stories
Android and iOS users need to change their password for this app immediately!
Popular stories
YouTube adds confusing video quality controls on Android and iOS
Popular stories
Motorola's newest mid-range troopers come with 120Hz screens, huge batteries, and crazy low prices
Popular stories
More proof that Samsung is working on the foldable Galaxy Z Fold Tab
Popular stories
Samsung's Galaxy S20 5G can be yours for as little as $300 right now

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless