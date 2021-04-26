AirTags and SmartTags: Apple is doing a better job to prevent unwanted tracking

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

Apple’s solution wins in anti-stalking, loses in anti-theft





Your iPhone will get a notification if it detects an owner-less AirTag that has been traveling with you for a prolonged period

If you don’t have an iPhone, an owner-less AirTag will begin playing sounds when being moved after a certain time has passed

If you find an unknown AirTag, you can tap it with an NFC phone and you will get instructions on how to disable it





So, essentially, you don't even need to have an iPhone or know too much about these AirTags things. The little button will try to draw your attention to it after it realises it's been away from its owner for an uncomfortable amount of time.

Downsides

Samsung’s SmartTags are solid for anti-theft, but enable creepers



