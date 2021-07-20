Apple tells iPhone users not to use hydrogen peroxide to clean their handsets

In March of 2020, just as COVID was becoming a household name in the U.S., Apple announced that iPhone users could use Clorox disinfecting wipes on their handsets. In a support page titled "How to clean your Apple products," the company said that a wipe made up of 70% isopropyl alcohol, or a Clorox disinfecting wipe provides the best protection against COVID-19, something that is probably still true today.





Many iPhone users are afraid of using chemicals to wipe down their handsets to combat the pandemic out of fear that the combination of a harsh chemical and incessant wiping will harm the device's oleophobic coating used to keep fingerprints off of the glass. Abrasives, aerosol sprays, and bleaches are not recommended to use on the iPhone. And according to Cult of Mac , just added to the Apple support page is another cleaner that Apple suggests you give a wide berth to when looking to spruce up your iPhone, and that is hydrogen peroxide.





The section about disinfectants on the support page now reads, "Don’t use products containing bleach or hydrogen peroxide " (italics added). Previously, the warning listed bleach only. Also, Apple adds that users should not get their iPhone units too wet, nor should they spray cleaning solution directly on their devices. When rubbing down a wet handset, use a soft cloth instead of a paper towel (too abrasive). And to prevent a shock, always unplug an iPhone before cleaning it.





Remember, Apple says that "Using a 70 percent isopropyl alcohol wipe, 75 percent ethyl alcohol wipe, or Clorox Disinfecting Wipes, you may gently wipe the hard, nonporous surfaces of your Apple product, such as the display, keyboard, or other exterior surfaces. Don't use products containing bleach or hydrogen peroxide. Avoid getting moisture in any opening, and don't submerge your Apple product in any cleaning agents."