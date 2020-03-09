Apple says that you can now use this product to kill any coronavirus on your iPhone
In the new reality that we live in right now, with coronavirus spreading like hot butter on an ear of corn, it is good to know that Apple has made a major declaration today. Updating its support page titled "How to clean your Apple products," the company now says that you can use disinfecting wipes on your iPhone. Where previously Apple had said not to use cleaning products on your handset, the support page now states that iPhone users can use a wipe made up of 70% isopropyl alcohol, or a Clorox disinfecting wipe. The wipes can be used on the surface of the device.
Apple's support page tells you how to clean every single iPhone model from the original iPhone to the iPhone 11 family. If you own a Pixel handset, Google suggests using "ordinary household soap or cleaning wipes" to clean your phone. And while you might not be keen to use wipes on your expensive iPhone, the WSJ notes that the coronavirus can live on metal, plastic, and glass (which pretty much covers all smartphones) from two hours to as long as nine days.
