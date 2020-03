Apple says that you can now use this product to kill any coronavirus on your iPhone

In the new reality that we live in right now, with coronavirus spreading like hot butter on an ear of corn, it is good to know that Apple has made a major declaration today. Updating its support page titled "How to clean your Apple products," the company now says that you can use disinfecting wipes on your iPhone. Where previously Apple had said not to use cleaning products on your handset, the support page now states that iPhone users can use a wipe made up of 70% isopropyl alcohol, or a Clorox disinfecting wipe. The wipes can be used on the surface of the device.





Before making the change today, Apple's support page previously said, "Cleaning products and abrasive materials will further diminish the coating and might scratch your iPhone." To make sure that there were no issues, The Wall Street Journal wiped an iPhone 8 screen over 1,000 times. Despite all of this wiping and chemical use, the fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating remained intact. While certain wipes are okay, Apple says that you still can not use aerosol sprays, bleaches, or abrasives to clean an iPhone. In addition, Apple cautions iPhone users not to get moisture in any openings and warns against submerging their device in any cleaning agent. Also, disinfecting your iPhone isn't a guarantee that you won't be infected by the coronavirus. Still, experts say that using these wipes are the best way to protect people from catching the coronavirus by touching an infected surface.