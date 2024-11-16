Do not use this password since it will take a hacker just one second to figure it out

PC Gamer published a list of the 200 most used passwords in an attempt to get you to switch to a harder to penetrate password before it is too late. Whatever you do, don't change it to '123456.' That happens to be the most popular password for personal and corporate accounts. It is the easiest password for hackers and AI to crack according to NordPass and was the top password used in 2020, 2022, and 2024. NordPass says that it will take less than a second for any hacker to figure out your password if it is '123456.'





How lazy must you be to use "123456" as your password!







The UK's National Cyber Security Centre suggests sticking together three random words and says that this will create a pretty good password. Make sure that they are actually three random words otherwise the password could be cracked. Three random words should be enough to keep the bad guys from figuring out your password but easy enough for you to remember it.





The report notes that there are some passwords that aren't meant to be used and some password guidelines that should be avoided. For example. forcing you to use one capital letter at the beginning of a password might be too obvious as is using the number 1 at the end of a password. And sometimes what appears to you to be a strong password can be easy to figure out. For example, the letter string "ADGJMPTW" sounds random and hard to figure out but it is really someone typing 2-9 on a smartphone number pad. This is obviously not a strong password to use.









Hopefully, you'll come up with a password that will prevent others from figuring out a way to break into your account. All it takes is a little common sense. For example, do not use the same password on multiple sites. Sure, it will be easier for you to remember your password, but there is also the possibility that if the code is cracked for one app, it is going to be cracked for several others on your devices as well.



And don't leave clues about your password on one of your note taking apps. For example, if your password for an app is Galaxy, don't leave a note that says "Samsung phones." Someone is sure to figure it out.

