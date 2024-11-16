Save hundreds $ with Galaxy Z Fold6!

Do not use this password since it will take a hacker just one second to figure it out

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
iOS Apple Android Google
A warning sign on a computer screen says "System Hacked."
PC Gamer published a list of the 200 most used passwords in an attempt to get you to switch to a harder to penetrate password before it is too late. Whatever you do, don't change it to '123456.' That happens to be the most popular password for personal and corporate accounts. It is the easiest password for hackers and AI to crack according to NordPass and was the top password used in 2020, 2022, and 2024. NordPass says that it will take less than a second for any hacker to figure out your password if it is '123456.'

How lazy must you be to use "123456" as your password!

The UK's National Cyber Security Centre suggests sticking together three random words and says that this will create a pretty good password. Make sure that they are actually three random words otherwise the password could be cracked. Three random words should be enough to keep the bad guys from figuring out your password but easy enough for you to remember it.

The report notes that there are some passwords that aren't meant to be used and some password guidelines that should be avoided. For example. forcing you to use one capital letter at the beginning of a password might be too obvious as is using the number 1 at the end of a password. And sometimes what appears to you to be a strong password can be easy to figure out. For example, the letter string "ADGJMPTW" sounds random and hard to figure out but it is really someone typing 2-9 on a smartphone number pad. This is obviously not a strong password to use.

The old Android logo in all lower-case letters.
Android users keep hackers away from their passwords in order to protect the security of their phones. | Image credit-Android

Hopefully, you'll come up with a password that will prevent others from figuring out a way to break into your account. All it takes is a little common sense. For example, do not use the same password on multiple sites. Sure, it will be easier for you to remember your password, but there is also the possibility that if the code is cracked for one app, it is going to be cracked for several others on your devices as well.

Recommended Stories
And don't leave clues about your password on one of your note taking apps. For example, if your password for an app is Galaxy, don't leave a note that says "Samsung phones." Someone is sure to figure it out.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Time has come to say goodbye to T-Mobile app after 12 years
Time has come to say goodbye to T-Mobile app after 12 years
T-Mobile introduces welcome change for iPhone users
T-Mobile introduces welcome change for iPhone users
AT&T wants to shut down a network with only 52 users (UPDATE: AT&T responds)
AT&T wants to shut down a network with only 52 users (UPDATE: AT&T responds)
Samsung survey asking for Galaxy S25 wishlist reveals the phone's early release date
Samsung survey asking for Galaxy S25 wishlist reveals the phone's early release date
This better not be happening: YouTube Premium users are seeing ads
This better not be happening: YouTube Premium users are seeing ads
BestBuy somehow deepens its Pixel 9 discount to $350
BestBuy somehow deepens its Pixel 9 discount to $350

Latest News

Google reportedly working on a Pixel Tablet 2 with keyboard case
Google reportedly working on a Pixel Tablet 2 with keyboard case
My iPhone 15 Pro Max is no longer naked thanks to a new protective and customizable case
My iPhone 15 Pro Max is no longer naked thanks to a new protective and customizable case
The OnePlus 13 has already gotten a new Macro Mode via a software update
The OnePlus 13 has already gotten a new Macro Mode via a software update
Thief pretends to be Apple security and scams elderly victim out of her life's savings
Thief pretends to be Apple security and scams elderly victim out of her life's savings
Available at its lowest price, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE is top pick for anyone looking for new tablet
Available at its lowest price, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE is top pick for anyone looking for new tablet
T-Mobile was hacked as part of monthslong campaign by Chinese hackers
T-Mobile was hacked as part of monthslong campaign by Chinese hackers
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless