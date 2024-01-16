Display production for the new OLED iPad Pros might be underway
Not long ago, we shared with you the possibility of Apple unveiling two new iPad Air models and two new OLED iPad Pro models in March this year. Well, guess what? Recent buzz is backing up those rumors.
Korean news source THE ELEC spilled the beans that OLED iPad production is kicking off. Apparently, LG is already cranking out displays for the 13-inch iPad Pro, and OLED panels for the 11-inch model are about to hit the production line. Word has it Samsung is gearing up to start its own production of OLED iPad panels later this week.
Moreover, Apple's initial OLED iPad shipment estimate for this year is 8 million units, falling short of the industry's anticipated 10 million units. However, since it's the first time OLED screens are making their debut in the iPad lineup, production is likely to accelerate after an initial testing phase. The slated shipment date for the finished products of Apple's OLED iPad is in April.
Unfortunately, there are no additional details regarding the configuration of the new iPad Pro models. Previous reports suggest they will be powered by the new M3 processor, with expectations of a significantly higher cost compared to current models. Additionally, Apple might introduce upgraded Magic Keyboard and Pencil accessories alongside its next-gen iPads.
Apple is stepping into the OLED iPad scene this year, offering two sizes: 13 inches and 11 inches. LG Display handles the production of both sizes, while Samsung Display focuses on the 11-inch model. Reportedly, Samsung Display has also been working on developing a 13-inch model but is currently only producing the 11-inch model.
Organic Light-Emitting Diode (OLED) screens offer superior contrast ratios and, as they don't need a separate backlight layer, they contribute to much thinner displays. OLED technology is already employed in the iPhone, utilizing a single-stack configuration. However, for the larger iPad Pro screens, Apple opted for a two-stack OLED, enhancing brightness and durability, albeit at a higher cost.
