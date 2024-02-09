Disney+ gets exclusive streaming rights to Taylor Swift's record-breaking concert movie

Following a price increase, streaming platform Disney+ lost 1.3 million subscribers during its fiscal first quarter of 2024. On Wednesday, Disney+ made an announcement that it hopes will add more subscribers than it lost last quarter. On March 15th, Disney+ will exclusively host the streaming debut of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version). This film is the complete concert film, and includes the song "cardigan" along with four additional acoustic songs.





Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, directed by Sam Wrench, is the top-selling concert film of all-time having grossed more than $260 million worldwide at the global box office. Disney CEO Bob Iger said about the announcement, "The Eras Tour has been a true phenomenon that has and continues to thrill fans around the world, and we are very excited to bring this electrifying concert to audiences wherever they are, exclusively through Disney+."









Disney+ subscriptions start at $7.99 per month and these subscribers can view content with ads. Disney+ Premium is $13.99 per month or $139.99 per year and subscribers can view content without ads and download content to view at a later time offline. Some bundle options are available involving Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+.





You can install the Disney+ app on your iPhone by tapping this link . If you have an Android phone , you can download the Disney+ app by pressing on this link . While the number of subscribers to the platform dropped from 112.6 million to 111.3 million during the fiscal first quarter, Disney+ cut its losses in the company's streaming unit by $300 million. Disney expects its streaming business to move into the black during the fiscal fourth quarter of this year. The company says that streaming will "ultimately be a key earnings growth driver for the company."





Swift recently announced that her next album, "The Tortured Poets Department," will be released on April 19th. This weekend, all eyes will be on the 34-year old pop star since she is planning to fly from Japan after the last of her four concerts at the Tokyo Dome and arrive in Las Vegas in time to catch her boyfriend, Kansas City Chief Tight End Travis Kelce, play in the Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers.

