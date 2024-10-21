Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus streaming plans are now more expensive
Disney announced in early September that prices for Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ ad-supported and ad-free plans in the United States will increase. But the company neglected to mention that prices of its Disney+ streaming plans will increase in other countries too.
Starting October 17, US customers will have to pay more for any streaming plan provided by Disney. For example, Disney Plus with ads now costs $10, up from $8 per month. On the other hand, the ad-free tier is priced at $16, up from $14 monthly.
Furthermore, ESPN Plus is $1 more expensive, so customers must now shell out $12 each month to remain subscribed to the streaming service. As far as Hulu goes, all subscriptions have increased for the on-demand and live versions of the service.
Besides the price hikes announced, Disney launched an account-sharing option that allows Plus customers to share their account with someone outside their household for a certain monthly fee. This was rolled out in September soon after Disney revealed the price increases.
If you’re a Premium subscriber, you should also expect some additional curated playlists featuring Disney+ content that will be refreshed monthly, including:
The four continuous playlists mentioned above add to the two already available since last month: ABC News and preschool content.
Moving on to the bundle prices, Disney announced that Duo Basic with Disney Plus and Hulu costs $11. However, the Duo Premium plan didn’t get a price hike, so it will still be $20 per month.
For starters, Hulu’s monthly subscription price has increased to $10 (ad-supported) and $19 (ad-free), respectively. The live TV platform now costs $83 per month for the basic package and $96 for the premium version.
- Seasonal Content — a collection of seasonal-themed content from across the Disney+ catalog
- Epic Stories — a compilation of action-packed stories from marquee brands and franchises, including Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars
- Throwbacks — a destination for nostalgic pop culture content
- Real Life — a lineup of traditional documentaries, biopics, and true stories
This is the second time in a year that Disney has increased the price of its streaming services. At this point, it’s just a matter of “when” not “if” the company will do this again, which forces customers to be a lot more careful with their budget allocated to streaming services.
