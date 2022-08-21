Discounts and gifts for bugs: Google trying to trick people into buying new Pixel phones?

In case some of you have missed it, Google's been… very generous lately.





wonderful

Because… it was too good to be true.





Google will pay you $200 and give you a Pixel 6A for your iPhone 13 Pro Max or $300 for an old iPhone 7, iPhone 8





iPhone 7, iPhone 8 for up to $300 (US)

Galaxy S10 for $300 (US)

iPhone 4S for €90 (Europe)

iPhone SE 2016 for €150 (Europe)

Galaxy S9 for $175 (Europe)

iPhone 8 for €250 (Europe)

But that's not all…

Did Google always know the Pixel 6 series was going to be problematic, and are the gifts trying to buy your happiness and patience?





Xiaomi's known to do the latter.

Pixel 7 series: Is it worth pre-ordering a potentially buggy phone in exchange for a pair of earphones and a good trade-in deal?





I know that's a very personal and even a family-centric story, but I actually like the fact that I can work with practical examples here.









I chose the latter.

Now, will Google continue the trend of incredible gift bundles, trade-in deals, and buggy flagships? We won't have to wait for too long to find out, as the



Now, will Google continue the trend of incredible gift bundles, trade-in deals, and buggy flagships? We won't have to wait for too long to find out, as the Pixel 7 series has already passed through the FFC, meaning a launch is imminent. The good news for now and Google's only hope remains Android 13. As hinted above, I've installed the update on my Pixel 6 Pro, which now seems to be more stable than ever. I'll give myself another week or so just to make sure how fixed the Pixel 6 Pro is, and then I'll tell you all about it in a new story. Until then, I would think twice about Google's awesome deals.