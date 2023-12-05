Discord unveils a fresh new look for its iOS and Android apps

Source: Discord Blog





To assist users with keeping up with their mentions, the app maintains its "notifications" tab just like it had before. This is where you will be able to check your @mentions, server events, updates on friend requests, or any replies to your messages. Each notification is actionable, meaning that you can tap on it to just straight into the conversation where it was posted.





The redesign also addresses several user-requested features, such as the ability to quickly swipe to reply to messages and the introduction of a new "Midnight" theme for those who prefer a darker interface. Additionally, the app now organizes multiple image uploads into a gallery-style view, instead of full size. This way you can view more images at once.

Source: Discord Blog