Did Samsung just tease a budget Galaxy Z foldable?

Don't get your hopes up

Now that really sounds like Samsung is planning on introducing a new foldable smartphone to its lineup. And because most foldables are very expensive the smartest move here would be to launch a budget model instead. Much like the iPhone SE or the Meta Quest 3S a more affordable Galaxy Z phone will do wonders in introducing newcomers to a new category of of tech.But is Samsung going to release a budget foldable smartphone this year? I don’t believe so. Samsung is currently working on a tri-foldable Galaxy smartphone . The company is keeping subdued sales expectations for this model because it will likely require you to shell out a pretty penny.Reports have indicated that this phone, previously rumored to come out in 2026, will instead be launching this year during the third quarter. Manufacturing will reportedly begin in the second quarter and the phone will likely be announced around that time too.So while I do think that Samsung should be releasing a budget foldable smartphone the reality is very likely the polar opposite. It might turn out to be one of the best phones of 2025 but very few people will actually get to experience it.