Developers attending WWDC to receive Apple swag bag
Developers planning to attend Apple's WWDC 2023, which kicks off tomorrow, June 5th, at 10 am PDT (1 pm EDT), will receive some swag courtesy of Apple. In fact, 9to5Mac reports that Apple has already started to distribute its gifts. Before we get into the gifts that Apple is handing out, we just want to point out that the Apple Developer app is a great place to watch the WWDC livestream tomorrow. You can install the app on your iPhone from here, and tap on the WWDC tab at the bottom of the screen.
According to photos posted by developer Quentin Zervaas on his Mastodon social media site, the swag includes a WWDC 2023 tote bag, a hat, a thermos, and a set of enamel pins which include the Apple logo, the "face holding back tears" emoji, an iPhone 3G pin, one showing the Finder app icon, one of the Apple Park spaceship and more.
Some of the swag that Apple is handing out to developers attending WWDC
While the biggest news expected to come from tomorrow's event is the unveiling of Apple's $3,000 mixed-reality AR/VR headset, the iOS 17 preview will also be studied and Apple could announce some changes coming to Siri in iOS 17 including the new "Siri" wake word allowing users to activate the digital virtual assistant without having to say "Hey" before saying Siri. In other words, with iOS 17, if you need Siri just calling "Siri" will be enough to activate the helper.
Besides the Apple Developer app, you can watch the Keynote tomorrow from the Apple.com website and the Apple channel on YouTube. On YouTube, you can arrange for a notification to alert you when the Keynote is starting.
Everyone is calling tomorrow AR/VR's "iPhone" moment. What they mean is that the smartphone took off and become an indispensable device when the iPhone was first announced by Steve Jobs at Macworld in 2007. It's hard to see an AR/VR headset becoming indispensable, especially one that costs $3,000, but we should hold our judgment until after tomorrow's announcement.
