 If you receive this scammy email that uses the Google name and icon, delete it immediately

Android Google

 View
Android Google

If you receive this scammy email that uses the Google name and icon, delete it immediately

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
0
If you receive this scammy email that uses the Google name and icon, delete it immediately
If you get an email that says it comes from Google Security and even flashes the iconic Google "G" rainbow icon, it could be a scam. This writer received the email seen in the accompanying image. In screaming red, the top of the message says "WARNING! Your Pixel 6 Pro is severely damaged by 13 Malware!"

After capturing your attention with the use of the Google icon and the headline screaming that your phone is damaged by malware, the email goes on to say that Chrome Mobile is (62%) damaged by TorJack malware. Of course, the letter says that "immediate action is required" or else sensitive data will leak from your device including your social media accounts, messages, images, bank and credit card accounts.

If you receive this email, delete it immediately without giving it a second thought


Now here's the part that you need to avoid at all costs. No matter what the email says, do not tap "Clean my Device." Do not follow anything that this email tells you to do or else you might end up seeing unwanted pop-up ads all over the screen for porn sites, fake updates, online games, and more.

If you get concerned when you see the email for the first time, don't panic. That is exactly the response that the attackers want you to have, the feeling that you will do anything to get out from under this attack. But your phone is not really in danger despite the use of the Google name and logo which admittedly adds a bit of credibility and gravitas to the message.

In some ways, these messages are similar to those phony messages that claim you won an iPhone and use the name of big-time companies like Walmart or Amazon to make them look real. All you need to claim the prize is your social security number. DON'T DO IT!

The clue that gives away spam and scam instantly


If something is too good to be true, it is usually not true. And in the case of "13 Malware," you should know that Google would never reach out to you with a message like this.

Hopefully, not too many consumers were fooled. One quick and dirty way to check is to look for spelling mistakes or sentences which do not make sense. A company like Google would not allow the very first sentence of this spam to make it to consumers without fixing the few grammatical mistakes that you can find.

You don't need to wear a tin-foil hat to avoid spam and scam. You can be cynical and always use common sense.

