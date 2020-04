Research firm explains why Apple iPhone users need to delete these iOS apps immediately!

Sophos Labs says that these 32 iOS apps bill you ridiculously high subscription fees



Most of the 30+ apps are listed as free to download from the App Store but have ridiculously high in-app subscription rates that end up charging users large amounts of money. The researchers explained how the scheme works by noting that "If you think one of these apps is free and install it, the app presents you with a 'free trial' notification immediately upon launching the app for the first time. This notification prompts the user to provide payment card details. In some cases, most of the useful features of the app will only be usable if you sign up for the subscription. Some users may sign up to subscribe without reading the fine print, which includes the actual cost of the subscriptions."

The apps that should be uninstalled from your iPhone or iPad immediately include:

Seer App: Face, Horoscope, Palm

Selfie Art – Photo Editor

Palmistry Decoder

Lucky Life – Future Seer

Life Palmistry – AI Palm & Tag

Picsjoy-Cartoon Effect Editor

Aging seer – Faceapp, Horoscope

Face Aging Scan-AI Age Camera

Face Reader – Horoscope Secret

Horoscope Secret

CIAO – Live Video Chat

Astro Time & Daily Horoscope

Video Recorder / Reaction

Crazy Helium Funny Face Editor

Banuba: Face Filters & Effects

QR Code Reader – Scanner

QR Code Reader & Barcode PRO

Max Volume Booster

Face Reading – Horoscope 2020

Forecast Master 2019

mSpy Lite Phone Family Tracker

Fortunescope: Palm Reader 2019

Zodiac Master Plus – Palm Scan

WonderKey-Cartoon Avatar Maker

Avatar Creator – Cartoon Emoji

iMoji – Cartoon Avatar Emojis

Life Insight-Palm & Animal Face

Curiosity Lab-Fun Encyclopedia

Quick Art: 1-Tap Photo Editor

Astroline astrology, horoscope

Celeb Twin – Who you look like

My Replica – Celebrity Like Me

If you do happen to have one of these apps installed on your phone, besides uninstalling it you will also have to cancel your subscription to it. To do that open the Settings app. Tap on your name at the top of the screen and then tap Subscriptions. You then click on the subscription you want to manage and choose a subscription option or "Cancel Subscription." If you don't see such an option, it means that the subscription has already been canceled and will not renew. It is important to note that just deleting the app won't stop you from being charged; you must cancel your subscription!











Sophos points out on its blog that, "Users should remain vigilant and carefully scrutinize the terms for purchasing or 'subscribing' to apps promoted through in-app advertisements. If $30 a week seems like a lot to spend on astrology, a barcode reader, or an app that will show you what you’ll look like when you’re 80 years old, find another app." That is pretty good advice. And the research firm stated that such "fleeceware apps" (so named because they fleece the user out of large sums of money) are also found in the Google Play Store. If you notice some charges that you don't recognize in your monthly bank statement, they could be from one or more of these apps.





One way to avoid apps like these is to first read the review section in the App Store or Google Play Store before installing an app from an unknown developer. Take the App Store listing for Celeb Twin-Who you look like . The app has only one review from February that gave the app just one star and said, "Only let me take one photo. I downloaded this app thinking that I would be able to get multiple results but I was only able to get one. So please fix this and if you do thank you."





If any comments mention unusual problems with an app and are accompanied by low ratings, that is a red flag telling you to leave this app alone. Following this one rule could save you money and keep your phone running issue-free.