Research firm explains why Apple iPhone users need to delete these iOS apps immediately!

Researchers at Sophos Labs have discovered over 30 iOS apps that must be deleted because they can end up charging users ridiculously high premium in-app subscription prices. The firm wrote in a new blog post (via U.K.'s Mirror ) that "Many of these apps charge subscription rates like $30 per month or $9 per week after a 3- or 7-day trial period. If someone kept paying that subscription for a year, it would cost $360 or $468, respectively. For an app."

Most of the 30+ apps are listed as free to download from the App Store but have ridiculously high in-app subscription rates that end up charging users large amounts of money. The researchers explained how the scheme works by noting that "If you think one of these apps is free and install it, the app presents you with a 'free trial' notification immediately upon launching the app for the first time. This notification prompts the user to provide payment card details. In some cases, most of the useful features of the app will only be usable if you sign up for the subscription. Some users may sign up to subscribe without reading the fine print, which includes the actual cost of the subscriptions."





The apps that should be uninstalled from your iPhone or iPad immediately include:



