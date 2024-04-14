Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

These three Android apps can wipe out users' bank and stock accounts; delete them now!

By
Android Apps
There are three malicious apps that Android users need to make sure they don't have installed on their phones. Researchers at cybersecurity software firm ESET (via The U.S.Sun) say that these apps are out to steal users' personal information including the credentials needed to access victims' financial apps. These apps hold themselves out to be messaging apps and while they might appear to provide basic functions and seem legitimate, they contain XploitSPY malware.

The scary thing is that these apps made it through Google Play Protect which scans all of the apps on Android phones every day to "prevent the installation of harmful apps." Unfortunately, hackers have figured out ways to defeat this protection. If you have any of the three apps listed below on your Android phone, you know the drill. Uninstall them immediately:

  • Dink Messenger
  • Sim Info
  • Defcom
Even though these apps have been removed from the Google Play Store, if you have them installed on your phone, they can still steal your personal info and help the hackers break into your financial apps. ESET, notes that the campaign started in November 2021 in a bid to have Android users install malware on their handsets in India and Pakistan.

To see if any of these apps are on your phone, go to Settings > Apps > See all xxx apps and scroll down the list looking for the seven apps listed in this article. To delete an app on your Android phone, Open the Google Play Store > Tap the profile icon on the upper right corner of the screen >Tap on Manage apps and devices > Tap on the Manage tab > Select the name of the app you want to uninstall > Tap Uninstall. Do this now to protect your bank and other financial accounts.

You can determine if your phone has been infected withXploitSPY malware by watching out for the following signs: 

  • Is your device running slower than normal with decreased performance including slower internet speeds? 
  • Have the system settings been changed without your permission? 
  • Does the battery drain too quickly?
If you've noticed that money has disappeared from your financial apps or you have been the victim of a stolen identity scam, these are signs that your phone might be running malicious apps. Besides being found in apps listed in the Play Store, the malware can be installed on your phone via infected attachments to emails, malicious ads posted online, and from scam websites that you might have been prompted to visit.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

