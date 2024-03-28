Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Delete these free VPN apps from your Android phone before they turn you into a cybercriminal!

By
8comments
Android Apps
Delete these free VPN apps from your Android phone before they turn you into a cybercriminal!
Have you noticed that there have been far fewer reports about malicious apps wreaking havoc on Android devices in the last couple of months than usual? Unfortunately, that still doesn't mean Google's Play Store is free of all security threats, as a widespread new issue originating where we all install our apps from is today coming to light.

Dubbed Proxylib, the malware-spreading operation monitored and documented by Human's Satori Threat Intelligence researchers over a period of more than nine months in 2023 and early 2024 may have impacted millions of Android users around the world, turning their phones into so-called proxy nodes to conceal various fraudulent online activities.

Did you unwittingly break any laws?


Let us put your biggest concern at ease by stressing that you can't be prosecuted or accused of anything illegal that may have been done with the help of your phone after you installed one of the 28 apps infected with this new type of malware. 

Unlike other malicious apps discovered in the past, there's also no reason to believe your bank account, financial information of any sort, or even personal data is in jeopardy this time around. What the bad actors behind the large-scale Proxylib campaign probably managed to do was turn you into unknowing accomplices to a wide range of cybercrimes, which certainly sounds scary and shouldn't be allowed to happen (especially for months in a row) by Google.


To its credit, the search giant reacted to these hair-raising revelations in the only acceptable way we can think of, removing all the dangerous new apps from its Play Store while also disabling them on devices where they're already installed. That is, if you have the Google Play Protect functionality enabled, which you absolutely should at all times.

Before listing all the apps you need to delete from your phone if you have Play Protect switched off or if for some reason the tool fails to do its job, it's important to highlight that a few of these titles have actually returned to Google Play without any trace of malicious code in them. Does that make them safe to use? Theoretically, yes, but we can totally understand if you've developed trust issues and would rather install alternatives with a clean security record.

Get rid of the following apps now!


  • Lite VPN
  • Anims Keyboard
  • Blaze Stride
  • Byte Blade VPN
  • Android 12 Launcher (by CaptainDroid)
  • Android 13 Launcher (by CaptainDroid)
  • Android 14 Launcher (by CaptainDroid)
  • CaptainDroid Feeds
  • Free Old Classic Movies (by CaptainDroid)
  • Phone Comparison (by CaptainDroid)
  • Fast Fly VPN
  • Fast Fox VPN
  • Fast Line VPN
  • Funny Char Ging Animation
  • Limo Edges
  • Oko VPN
  • Phone App Launcher
  • Quick Flow VPN
  • Sample VPN
  • Secure Thunder
  • Shine Secure
  • Speed Surf
  • Swift Shield VPN
  • Turbo Track VPN
  • Turbo Tunnel VPN
  • Yellow Flash VPN
  • VPN Ultra
  • Run VPN

As you can easily notice, many of these apps have one key thing in common - free VPN (Virtual Private Network) service. That sounds like a very compelling proposition when some of the best premium VPNs out there are available for anywhere between $3 and $10 a month, so it's definitely easy to understand how millions and millions of people were duped into joining the Proxylib shenanigans.

Recommended Stories

These essentially routed traffic from one device through another to conduct advertising fraud and other malicious activities known as password spraying and credential stuffing attacks. Hackers used IP addresses without user approval or notification to hide the true origin of their attacks and make ad money with the help of bots and your very own phones.

That's just the tip of the iceberg, though, and alas, we can't really know exactly what cybercrimes your IPs were involved in, for how long, and how much online and personal harm they may have caused between June 2023 and February 2024 and even before the date at which the first Proxylib-carrying app was discovered. 

What we do know is that you should probably pay a few bucks a month if you want a secure and reliable VPN app, and in general, it's wise to stay away from shady free apps that seem too good to be true.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Family using T-Mobile goes on overseas vacation, receives $78K monthly bill
Family using T-Mobile goes on overseas vacation, receives $78K monthly bill
You now have until April 3 to prepare yourself for a new T-Mobile deal and a new fee
You now have until April 3 to prepare yourself for a new T-Mobile deal and a new fee
Apple blunder resulted in all AirTag units in the world receiving a new update at the same time
Apple blunder resulted in all AirTag units in the world receiving a new update at the same time
T-Mobile's crafty way to charge extra fees and still remain Un-carrier
T-Mobile's crafty way to charge extra fees and still remain Un-carrier
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: Latest network comparison goes beyond speed to crown a predictable king
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: Latest network comparison goes beyond speed to crown a predictable king
T-Mobile quietly introduced great new offer that more people should know about
T-Mobile quietly introduced great new offer that more people should know about

Latest News

Nothing teases a "big leap" with new products on the horizon: Ear (3) or something more?
Nothing teases a "big leap" with new products on the horizon: Ear (3) or something more?
Google rolls out new tool for online shopping that recommends clothes to match your style
Google rolls out new tool for online shopping that recommends clothes to match your style
YouTube testing a feature to help you skip ahead to the most interesting parts of a video
YouTube testing a feature to help you skip ahead to the most interesting parts of a video
OnePlus Nord CE4 design, specs and price leak ahead of April launch
OnePlus Nord CE4 design, specs and price leak ahead of April launch
Hulu is now available on Disney+ for Bundle subscribers in the US
Hulu is now available on Disney+ for Bundle subscribers in the US
OnePlus Pad update addresses display flicker issue, adds improvements
OnePlus Pad update addresses display flicker issue, adds improvements
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless