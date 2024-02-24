Delete these five Android apps now before they spend all the money in your bank account

The problem with these apps is that once they are on your phone, an attacker can take control of your handset without you knowing. Not only can the attacker access your personal data, they can also make payments from your banking apps. In other words, these apps, loaded with the Anatsa trojan, can drain your bank account. The apps involved were downloaded between 150,000 and 200,000 times since November before getting kicked out of the Play Store by Google.

Phone Cleaner - File Explorer

PDF Viewer - File Explorer

PDF Reader - Viewer & Editor

Phone Cleaner: File Explorer

PDF Reader: File Manager





If you have any of these apps on your Android phone , it is imperative that you uninstall them immediately. Also, if any of these five show up on your Android phone , you might want to go over your banking account statements with a fine-tooth comb to look for any suspicious activity.





How can you avoid installing malicious apps? Always check the reviews in the Play Store for red flags. Complaints about the battery draining, the phone running slowly and getting hot to the touch are usually great warning signs. Also, you might see comments from those who installed the app and find that it doesn't do the task that they installed it to perform.

