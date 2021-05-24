$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View
Android Deals OnePlus

Unlocked OnePlus 8 goes half off for a limited time

Cosmin Vasile
By Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
May 24, 2021, 3:16 PM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Unlocked OnePlus 8 goes half off for a limited time
The OnePlus 8 series made its debut on the market about one year ago, so it's safe to say that these flagships are still competitive technologically. Although OnePlus is not even close to the popularity that brands like Apple and Samsung enjoy in the United States, these flagships are usually cheaper.

For example, the OnePlus 8 sells for $800 outright nowadays, but fans of the brand can find it much cheaper if they know where to look. If you're in the market for a OnePlus flagship and don't mind getting one from last year, we might have the perfect deal for you.

The OnePlus 8 is currently half off at B&H, so you'll be paying just $400 for one, an excellent price for a brand-new top-tier smartphone. Not to mention that the phone will work on all three major US carriers, including AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon.

Although B&H is selling the Verizon variant, the phone supports both GSM and CDMA networks (4G LTE and 5G UW), so you'll be able to use it with other carriers too since it comes unlocked. Both Onyx Black and Polar Silver colors are on sale right now, but they won't be discounted for too long according to B&H, so you might wish to hurry.

Related phones

8
OnePlus 8 View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.0
$599 OnePlus $485 Amazon $402 eBay
View more offers
  • Display 6.5 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera) 16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4300 mAh
  • OS Android 11

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Boost Mobile to offer free high-speed mobile internet to qualifying customers
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Boost Mobile to offer free high-speed mobile internet to qualifying customers
The best Galaxy Note 20 5G deal in a long time slashes $300 off Samsung's plastic flagship
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
The best Galaxy Note 20 5G deal in a long time slashes $300 off Samsung's plastic flagship
-$300
Important Google Photos storage policy changes rolling out in June
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Important Google Photos storage policy changes rolling out in June
iOS 14.6 is here with important Apple Card and Podcasts improvements (and more)
by Adrian Diaconescu,  1
iOS 14.6 is here with important Apple Card and Podcasts improvements (and more)
Apple to bring lossless audio to HomePod and HomePod Mini
by Cosmin Vasile,  1
Apple to bring lossless audio to HomePod and HomePod Mini
Amazon's first deal on Apple's iPad Pro (2021) has arrived
by Adrian Diaconescu,  1
Amazon's first deal on Apple's iPad Pro (2021) has arrived
-$50

Latest deals

Popular stories
Unlocked OnePlus 8 goes half off for a limited time
Popular stories
Amazon's first deal on Apple's iPad Pro (2021) has arrived
Popular stories
Expires in - 1w 3dAT&T picks up Samsung's affordable Galaxy A32 5G with a cool launch discount
Popular stories
Expires in - 8h 20minForget about the Galaxy Tab S7 FE and grab Samsung's Galaxy Tab S6 instead... while you can
Popular stories
This Smart Keyboard Folio for Apple's (older) 12.9-inch iPad Pro is almost too cheap to be true
Popular stories
Bargain hunters are getting yet another chance to buy Microsoft's Surface Duo at a huge discount

Popular stories

Popular stories
New Pixel 6 and 5a rumors: Whitechapel chip performance, green color, and price
Popular stories
Google files patent for under-display camera designed for an upcoming Pixel model
Popular stories
iPhone 13: Are we in for a disappointment?
Popular stories
Patent suggests no physical buttons for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
Popular stories
Samsung's mid-range Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G will pack a decidedly high-end battery
Popular stories
Massive Apple Watch Series 7 leak shows off new design, green color

Hot phones

This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless