Unlocked OnePlus 8 goes half off for a limited time

The OnePlus 8
series made its debut on the market about one year ago, so it's safe to say that these flagships are still competitive technologically. Although OnePlus is not even close to the popularity that brands like Apple and Samsung enjoy in the United States, these flagships are usually cheaper.
For example, the OnePlus 8
sells for $800 outright nowadays, but fans of the brand can find it much cheaper if they know where to look. If you're in the market for a OnePlus flagship and don't mind getting one from last year, we might have the perfect deal for you.
The OnePlus 8 is currently half off at B&H
, so you'll be paying just $400 for one, an excellent price for a brand-new top-tier smartphone. Not to mention that the phone will work on all three major US carriers, including AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon.
Although B&H is selling the Verizon
variant, the phone supports both GSM and CDMA networks (4G LTE and 5G UW), so you'll be able to use it with other carriers too since it comes unlocked. Both Onyx
Black and Polar Silver colors are on sale right now, but they won't be discounted for too long according to B&H, so you might wish to hurry.
