TicWatch Pro gets a massive $90 discount on Amazon
Powered by Wear OS, the TicWatch Pro features GPS tracker, heart-rate monitor, step counter, and NFC (Near Field Communication) Pay support for mobile payments. It's got Google Assistant support and smart sleep tracking for those interested in such features.
Of course, the TicWatch Pro is compatible with Android and iOS phones and offers the same features on both OSes. You can get it in either Black or Silver, but keep in mind that the smartwatch won't arrive until after Christmas if you plan to offer it as gift to someone.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):