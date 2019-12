TicWatch Pro gets a massive $90 discount on Amazon

Mobvoi is not done with the promotions and is now giving customers the chance to grab one of its expensive smartwatches for a very low price. The TicWatch Pro is now $90 off on Amazon, one of the biggest discounts we've seen to date.The TicWatch Pro is one of those smartwatches that promises one month of battery life, but only in certain conditions. If you plan to use it a full-fledged smartwatch, you won't get more than 2 days of battery life, but that's standard for this type of gadgets. Powered by Wear OS , the TicWatch Pro features GPS tracker, heart-rate monitor, step counter, and NFC (Near Field Communication) Pay support for mobile payments. It's got Google Assistant support and smart sleep tracking for those interested in such features.Of course, the TicWatch Pro is compatible with Android and iOS phones and offers the same features on both OSes. You can get it in either Black or Silver, but keep in mind that the smartwatch won't arrive until after Christmas if you plan to offer it as gift to someone.