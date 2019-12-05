Click here for the best deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
Save up to 20% on these TicWatch smartwatches on Amazon

Cosmin Vasile by Cosmin Vasile   /  Dec 05, 2019, 12:59 AM
If for some reason you missed all the Black Friday deals or perhaps you want to spend more money on gadgets, Mobvoi is still running a promo on its TicWatch smartwatches. You're not going to get the same massive discounts from last week, but you can save up to 20% when you buy one of the three TicWatch smartwatches that are now on sale on Amazon.

All three are on sale on Mobvoi's online store as well, so it's up to you to choose from where you want to buy them. You can find below the smartwatches that are now on sale on both Mobvoi's official website and Amazon, along with their discounts:


It's important to note though that these discounts won't be available forever. Mobvoi tells us that the TicWatch Pro, TicWatch E2 and TicWatch S2 will be on sale until December 10. In fact, only the former will be on sale until December 10, the other two will only be discounted until December 8.

