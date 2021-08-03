Save $80 on Samsung’s cheap Galaxy Tab S6 Lite tablet

Save on iPhone 12 5G with 12m plan

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
Even though it’s no longer the top smartphone seller in Europe, it’s unlikely that Samsung won’t continue to split its US market share with Apple in the coming years. That being said, if you’re looking for a cheap, yet reliable slate, Samsung is still making decent Android tablets.

One of the cheapest choices in the Galaxy Tab family, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite costs just $350 and comes with S-Pen and a lot of improvements over the previous models. It’s a lightweight tablet featuring a slim metal design, something that you can rarely find for that amount of money.

Now Amazon is making the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite even more appealing by bringing its price well below the $300 mark. Simply head to Amazon choose the 64GB Wi-Fi only model and you’ll get an $80 discount or click the widget below.

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite made its debut on the market last year, but it can be upgraded to Android 11. It comes with an octa-core Exynos processor, 4GB RAM and 64GB expandable storage. The large 10.4-inch TFT display features 1200 x 2000 pixels resolution. The tablet is powered by a 7,000 mAh battery and has stereo speakers tuned by AKG.

  • Display 10.4 inches 2000 x 1200 pixels
  • Camera 8 MP (Single camera) 5 MP front
  • Hardware Samsung Exynos 9611 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 7040 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI

