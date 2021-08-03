Save $80 on Samsung’s cheap Galaxy Tab S6 Lite tablet

Save $80 on Samsung’s cheap Galaxy Tab S6 Lite tablet0
One of the cheapest choices in the Galaxy Tab family, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite costs just $350 and comes with S-Pen and a lot of improvements over the previous models. It’s a lightweight tablet featuring a slim metal design, something that you can rarely find for that amount of money.
The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite made its debut on the market last year, but it can be upgraded to Android 11. It comes with an octa-core Exynos processor, 4GB RAM and 64GB expandable storage. The large 10.4-inch TFT display features 1200 x 2000 pixels resolution. The tablet is powered by a 7,000 mAh battery and has stereo speakers tuned by AKG.