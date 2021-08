Save $80 on Samsung’s cheap Galaxy Tab S6 Lite tablet

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

Even though it’s no longer the top smartphone seller in Europe , it’s unlikely that Samsung won’t continue to split its US market share with Apple in the coming years. That being said, if you’re looking for a cheap, yet reliable slate, Samsung is still making decent Android tablets.One of the cheapest choices in the Galaxy Tab family, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite costs just $350 and comes with S-Pen and a lot of improvements over the previous models. It’s a lightweight tablet featuring a slim metal design, something that you can rarely find for that amount of money.Now Amazon is making the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite even more appealing by bringing its price well below the $300 mark. Simply head to Amazon choose the 64GB Wi-Fi only model and you’ll get an $80 discount or click the widget below.The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite made its debut on the market last year, but it can be upgraded to Android 11. It comes with an octa-core Exynos processor, 4GB RAM and 64GB expandable storage. The large 10.4-inch TFT display features 1200 x 2000 pixels resolution. The tablet is powered by a 7,000 mAh battery and has stereo speakers tuned by AKG.