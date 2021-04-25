Amazon's all-new Echo Dot (4th generation) is 40% off for a limited time
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you're just looking for a simple, affordable smart speaker, the Echo Dot (4th generation) can be a great alternative. The smart speaker is now 40% off on Amazon for a very limited time, and you can even choose from three colors: Charcoal, Glacier White, and Twilight Blue.
On the other hand, the all-new Echo Dot (4th generation) smart speaker with clock is just 33%, but it's more than enough to make it a good deal. This one is available in either Glacier White or Twilight Blue.
Obviously, both smart speakers feature Amazon Alexa support, so if you're looking specifically for a smart speaker powered by Google Assistant, you're not supposed to buy these. Other than that, the Echo Dot (4th generation) does everything that a Google Assistant smart speaker would do, so you won't be missing anything if you choose these instead of a Google Home Mini.