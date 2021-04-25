Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
Accessories Deals Amazon

Amazon's all-new Echo Dot (4th generation) is 40% off for a limited time

Cosmin Vasile
By Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Apr 25, 2021, 2:15 PM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon's all-new Echo Dot (4th generation) is 40% off for a limited time
One of the cheapest smart speakers powered by Alexa, the Echo Dot is now getting a massive discount on Amazon. Not only that, but customers can also save a bunch when they buy the all-new Echo Dot (4th generation) smart speaker with clock.

If you're just looking for a simple, affordable smart speaker, the Echo Dot (4th generation) can be a great alternative. The smart speaker is now 40% off on Amazon for a very limited time, and you can even choose from three colors: Charcoal, Glacier White, and Twilight Blue.

On the other hand, the all-new Echo Dot (4th generation) smart speaker with clock is just 33%, but it's more than enough to make it a good deal. This one is available in either Glacier White or Twilight Blue.

Obviously, both smart speakers feature Amazon Alexa support, so if you're looking specifically for a smart speaker powered by Google Assistant, you're not supposed to buy these. Other than that, the Echo Dot (4th generation) does everything that a Google Assistant smart speaker would do, so you won't be missing anything if you choose these instead of a Google Home Mini.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
Apple's AirPods Pro are cheaper than ever on Amazon, but you'll have to hurry
Popular stories
Amazon's all-new Echo Dot (4th generation) is 40% off for a limited time
Popular stories
The latest deal on Apple's ageless iPhone XS might also be the greatest ever
Popular stories
Samsung has the Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G on sale at a lower than ever price with no strings attached
Popular stories
Apple's 2020 iPad Pros are now on sale at heftier than ever discounts of up to $250
Popular stories
Get a pair of camouflage Beats Studio3 headphones at $160 off

Popular stories

Popular stories
After update, Google Maps will no longer give you the fastest route by default
Popular stories
Android and iOS users need to change their password for this app immediately!
Popular stories
Motorola's newest mid-range troopers come with 120Hz screens, huge batteries, and crazy low prices
Popular stories
YouTube adds confusing video quality controls on Android and iOS
Popular stories
Samsung's Galaxy S20 5G can be yours for as little as $300 right now
Popular stories
More proof that Samsung is working on the foldable Galaxy Z Fold Tab

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless