28+ top Cyber Monday headphones deals: Save up to 53% on new Galaxy Buds and more

This year, we're seeing plenty of incredible Cyber Monday headphones deals that allow you to enhance your listening without breaking the bank. And with us being the bargain hunters that we are, we've rounded up the best headphones offer for Cyber Monday right here in this article.

You can save up to a whopping 53% on a pair of Galaxy Buds right now. If you're an Apple user, then you'll be pleased to learn that you can grab the top-notch AirPods Pro 2 for $95 off.

However, if you prefer headphones to earbuds, then feel free to score a pair of Bose's flagship QuietComfort Ultra for $100 off or Beats' top-of-the-line Studio Pro for a whopping $190 less.

As you can see, this year's Cyber Monday headphones promos are definitely worth taking advantage of. So, don't waste time and check out the best headphones deals this Cyber Monday below!

Top three headphone deals on Cyber Monday:


Galaxy Buds FE: Save $44 at Walmart

The Galaxy Buds FE are now $44 off at Walmart, making them a dirt-cheap option for Samsung fans. These in-ear headphones have smart features like Live Translate (only available with compatible Samsung phones). Get yours in White and save big.
$44 off (44%)
$56 29
$99 99
Buy at Walmart

AirPods Pro 2 is 38% off on Amazon!

Typically, the AirPods Pro 2 see a discount of as much as $95, which is one of their lowest prices ever! This brings the price of these premium Apple earbuds down to under $160. The AirPods Pro 2 offer great ANC and balanced audio.
$95 off (38%)
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2: 22% off for Cyber Monday!

The latest wireless earbuds by Google Pixel offer up to 30 hours of battery life. They're IPX4-rated and enjoy a new all-time low price on Amazon, where users can now save 22%. Get yours and save big.
$75 off (44%)
Buy at Amazon

Jump to:

Cyber Monday deals on AirPods 


AirPods Pro 2 with 38% discount at Amazon!

The AirPods Pro 2 comes loaded with Apple’s top features—health tools, Siri, Active Noise Cancellation, hearing aid support, Transparency mode, and Personalized Spatial Audio. With a 38% discount, it’s the perfect time to grab a pair!
$95 off (38%)
Buy at Amazon

AirPods Max in Sky Blue: Save $150 on Amazon

Apple's sleek AirPods Max headphones are irresistible right now. Amazon is offering a massive $150 discount on these top-notch cans, allowing you to score a pair for just under $400. That's a great Black Friday discount, so don't wait around and get your brand-new Apple headphones today!
$150 off (27%)
Buy at Amazon

AirPods Pro 2: Save $95 at Walmart

The AirPods Pro 2 are are also discounted at Walmart. Right now, the retailer is offering them at a sweet $95 discount. Act fast and save now!
$95 off (38%)
$154
$249
Buy at Walmart

AirPods 4 (with ANC): Save 8% at Amazon

If you want something affordable (and more contemporary than the AirPods Pro 2), consider the latest AirPods 4 with ANC. These fellas are currently available at a small discount on Amazon, saving you 8% on their MSRP.
$14 off (8%)
Buy at Amazon

When it comes to big sales events, AirPods always steal the spotlight. Designed to integrate seamlessly with your Apple devices, these premium earbuds usually maintain their high price tags—but Cyber Monday often brings welcome discounts. 

Amazon is leading the discount game on Apple earbuds with a stunning $95 price cut on the AirPods Pro 2. Some newly launched models, such as the AirPods 4, are also on sale. The model with ANC is currently 8% off at Amazon. As for Apple over-ear headphones fans, the AirPods Max (without USB-C) are 27% off, saving you $150.

Cyber Monday deals on Galaxy Buds


Galaxy Buds 3 Pro: Now 24% off their price!

Act fast and get your hands on Samsung's latest top-tier earbuds while they are still 24% off their price and can be yours for just under $189. While not exactly affordable, these puppies deliver fantastic sound, top-tier ANC and support Samsung's fancy AI features. Don't hesitate and save today!
$61 off (24%)
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Buds 3 is $40 off!

Enjoy 22% off on the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 AI true wireless Bluetooth earbuds! With an open-type fit, active noise cancellation, 360 audio, real-time interpreter, and touch control, these silver earbuds are perfect for any listener. Plus, they come with a 2-year Amazon exclusive warranty. Grab yours now!
$40 off (22%)
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro with 53% discount at Walmart!

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro may not be the newest model, but with a massive 53% discount, they’re an unbeatable deal! Enjoy great sound quality, active noise cancellation, and a comfortable fit—perfect for upgrading your audio game. Grab them now before it’s too late!
$123 off (53%)
$106 96
$229 99
Buy at Walmart

Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for $90 less on Amazon!

The previous generation Galaxy Buds 2 Pro offers active noise cancellation (ANC) and personalized surround sound that enhances your favorite tunes from every direction. With the new model already hitting the shelves, you can snag these for nearly half the price!
$90 off (45%)
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Buds FE with 42% discount on Amazon!

If you’re on a budget, the Galaxy Buds FE is a fantastic option, especially with a sweet 42% discount! While it may not be Samsung's top-tier audio product, it covers all your basic needs for under $60. Plus, it even comes with a built-in voice assistant, which is a nice touch!
$42 off (42%)
Buy at Amazon

Samsung’s earbuds often see steeper discounts than Apple’s during big sales, and Cyber Monday is no exception. This year's event lets you save 24% on the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro or pick the previous Pro-grade earbuds, the Galaxy Buds Pro 2, for 45% off.

Cyber Monday deals on Sony 


Sony WH-1000XM4 with 43% discount on Amazon!

Snag the Sony WH-1000XM4, equipped with top-tier Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), touch sensor controls, and an impressive battery life, all at a fantastic discount! These headphones are the perfect audio companion, offering great sound quality, a comfortable fit, and the freedom to enjoy your music without distractions!
$152 off (43%)
Buy at Amazon

Sony WH-1000XM5 is 25% down on Amazon!

Save $102 on the Sony WH-1000XM5 with this sweet Amazon Black Friday deal! The Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless noise-canceling headphones deliver magnificent sound with crystal-clear hands-free calling. Enjoy up to 30 hours of battery life with quick charging—just 3 minutes of charging gives you 3 hours of playback!
$102 off (25%)
Buy at Amazon

Sony WF-1000XM5 is $72 off its price!

Looking for earbuds that deliver premium sound? Sony and Amazon have got you covered! The Sony WF-1000XM5 is currently 24% off, making it the perfect time to grab a pair. With top-tier noise cancellation, crystal-clear audio, and a sleek design, these earbuds are an excellent choice for anyone looking to upgrade their listening experience. Don’t miss out on this fantastic deal!
$72 off (24%)
Buy at Amazon

Sony ULT Wear: 26% off at Amazon!

The Sony ULT Wear are another great pick that now arrives at lower prices. The headset offers decent noise cancellation and bass-heavy sound, plus it's now 26% off at Amazon.
$52 off (26%)
Buy at Amazon

Cyber Monday might not be here yet, but you can already save big on some of the best high-end wireless Bluetooth headphones by Sony. Models like the WH-1000XM5 are 25% off and a dream come true for many, while their in-ear siblings are $72 cheaper than usual.

Cyber Monday deals on Bose, Beats, Google Pixel, JBL and others


Save $50 on the latest Pixel Buds Pro 2!

Google’s latest Pixel Buds Pro 2 launched earlier this year, and now you can grab them at 22% off! These earbuds feature ANC and are designed to work seamlessly with Google’s AI. A standout feature is conversation detection, which pauses your music and switches to transparency mode when you start talking. With this discount, it’s the perfect time to elevate your Pixel experience!
$50 off (22%)
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel Buds A-series in white is 51% off!

Score 51% off brand-new Pixel Buds this Black Friday! The budget-friendly A-Series just got even cheaper, offering crystal-clear sound, 5 hours of listening time, and seamless Google Assistant support with just a press of the earbud.
$50 off (51%)
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel Buds Pro for 31% off at Walmart!

Choosing the older Pixel Buds Pro model can save you $61 on Walmart! While they aren’t Google’s newest earbuds, they still deliver quality sound, Google Assistant integration, up to 31 hours of battery life, transparency mode, and ANC. If you’re looking for a Pro model and save a few bucks at the same time, this is a smart pick!
$61 off (31%)
$138 73
$199 99
Buy at Walmart

Bose QuietComfort Ultra is down by $100!

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Bluetooth headphones deliver premium sound with spatial audio and advanced noise cancellation, and right now you can grab them for 23% off on Amazon this Black Friday!
$100 off (23%)
Buy at Amazon

Bose QuietComfort headphones now 43% off

Bose's great QuietComfort over-the-head cans are available for less than $200 right now, an exceptionally low price, which makes them one of the best in the category. With their exceptional noise-cancelling tech and all-day battery life, these are the perfect companions for just about any person and any activity!
$150 off (43%)
Buy at Amazon

Bose QuietComfort earbuds with 28% discount!

Bose noise-canceling earbuds deliver an immersive listening experience and a comfortable fit. The QuietComfort model offers up to 8.5 hours of playtime, and with a quick 20-minute charge in the wireless case, you get an extra 2 hours — perfect for when you’re in a rush. This Black Friday, you can grab them for 28% off, bringing the price to just under $130!
$50 off (28%)
Buy at Amazon

Beats Studio Pro is $190 off its price!

Grab a 54% discount on the Beats Studio Pro now! Enjoy premium sound with personalized spatial audio, plus up to 40 hours of battery life and compatibility with both Apple and Android devices.
$190 off (54%)
Buy at Amazon

Beats Studio Buds with 47% discount!

Take your audio experience to the next level with Beats Studio Buds, featuring true wireless noise cancellation, an IPX4 sweat-resistant rating, and seamless compatibility with both Apple and Android devices. Now available in sleek black at a fantastic 47% off, these earbuds are designed for superior sound, comfort, and durability—grab yours today before the deal’s gone!
$70 off (47%)
Buy at Amazon

Beats Studio3: Save $70!

If you want new Beats headphones that don't break the bank, Walmart is currently selling the Beats Studio3 for just $89. As Beats' former flagship wireless headphones, these puppies deliver awesome sound and gave great ANC. Don't hesitate and save today!
$70 off (44%)
$89
$159
Buy at Walmart

Sennheiser Momentum 4: Premium feel with a 39% discount!

Experience unparalleled audio quality with Sennheiser's signature sound, designed to deliver rich, dynamic soundscapes. Enjoy personalized audio settings that tailor the experience to your unique preferences, while immersive noise cancellation blocks out distractions for a truly focused listening experience. With exceptional comfort and crystal-clear call quality, these headphones are perfect for all-day wear, whether you're working, traveling, or relaxing!
$150 off (39%)
Buy at Amazon

Sonos Ace can be yours with 22% discount!

Get 22% off these premium headphones featuring custom-designed drivers tuned by top producers and engineers for an unparalleled high-fidelity sound experience.
$100 off (22%)
Buy at Amazon

Save $50 on the Jabra Elite 4 at Amazon!

Experience top-notch sound quality and a secure fit with the Jabra Elite 4 Active True Wireless Earbuds, featuring 4 built-in microphones, Active Noise Cancellation, and adjustable HearThrough technology for ultimate control. For a limited time, you can get these premium earbuds in sleek black at an incredible 42% off — don’t wait to elevate your audio game!
$50 off (42%)
Buy at Amazon

JBL Live Pro 2 is 50% off on Amazon!

Black Friday is giving you a huge 50% off on the JBL Live Pro 2 earbuds! With that signature JBL bass and noise cancellation, they’re already impressive, but the real standout is their 40-hour battery life – perfect for those always on the go who don’t want to worry about recharging. Plus, they’re compatible with both Android and iOS, so no matter your device, you’re good to go!
$75 off (50%)
Buy at Amazon

JBL Endurance Peak 3: Save 50% at Woot!

Want quality workout earbuds without breaking the bank? Get a new pair of the JBL Endurance Peak 3! They're now 40% off at Amazon-owned retailer Woot, making them incredibly cheap. These puppies are a real hit at that price, so don't hesitate to get a pair right away!
$50 off (50%)
$49 99
$99 99
Buy at Woot

Sennheiser Momentum 3: Save 66% now!

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 are on sale at a hefty $185, making them another suitable pick for music lovers on a budget. The wireless earbuds offer incredible sound and have top-tier ANC. They are a true bargain at their current price, so act fast and save while you can!
$185 off (66%)
$94 99
$279 95
Buy at Woot

Cyber Monday deals on AirPods and Galaxy models may be many, but Pixel Buds enjoy equally impressive discounts. Models from Bose, including the QuietComfort Headphones and the QuietComfort Ultra, enjoy stunning $100-$150 price cuts at Amazon. 

If you want workout earbuds that don't cost an arm and a leg but have decent build quality and good sound, the JBL Endurance Peak 3 are the ones to pick. These are currently 50% off at Woot!
