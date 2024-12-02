28+ top Cyber Monday headphones deals: Save up to 53% on new Galaxy Buds and more
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
This year, we're seeing plenty of incredible Cyber Monday headphones deals that allow you to enhance your listening without breaking the bank. And with us being the bargain hunters that we are, we've rounded up the best headphones offer for Cyber Monday right here in this article.
You can save up to a whopping 53% on a pair of Galaxy Buds right now. If you're an Apple user, then you'll be pleased to learn that you can grab the top-notch AirPods Pro 2 for $95 off.
As you can see, this year's Cyber Monday headphones promos are definitely worth taking advantage of. So, don't waste time and check out the best headphones deals this Cyber Monday below!
You can save up to a whopping 53% on a pair of Galaxy Buds right now. If you're an Apple user, then you'll be pleased to learn that you can grab the top-notch AirPods Pro 2 for $95 off.
However, if you prefer headphones to earbuds, then feel free to score a pair of Bose's flagship QuietComfort Ultra for $100 off or Beats' top-of-the-line Studio Pro for a whopping $190 less.
As you can see, this year's Cyber Monday headphones promos are definitely worth taking advantage of. So, don't waste time and check out the best headphones deals this Cyber Monday below!
Top three headphone deals on Cyber Monday:
Jump to:
Cyber Monday deals on AirPods
When it comes to big sales events, AirPods always steal the spotlight. Designed to integrate seamlessly with your Apple devices, these premium earbuds usually maintain their high price tags—but Cyber Monday often brings welcome discounts.
Amazon is leading the discount game on Apple earbuds with a stunning $95 price cut on the AirPods Pro 2. Some newly launched models, such as the AirPods 4, are also on sale. The model with ANC is currently 8% off at Amazon. As for Apple over-ear headphones fans, the AirPods Max (without USB-C) are 27% off, saving you $150.
Cyber Monday deals on Galaxy Buds
Samsung’s earbuds often see steeper discounts than Apple’s during big sales, and Cyber Monday is no exception. This year's event lets you save 24% on the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro or pick the previous Pro-grade earbuds, the Galaxy Buds Pro 2, for 45% off.
Cyber Monday deals on Sony
Cyber Monday might not be here yet, but you can already save big on some of the best high-end wireless Bluetooth headphones by Sony. Models like the WH-1000XM5 are 25% off and a dream come true for many, while their in-ear siblings are $72 cheaper than usual.
Recommended Stories
Cyber Monday deals on Bose, Beats, Google Pixel, JBL and others
Cyber Monday deals on AirPods and Galaxy models may be many, but Pixel Buds enjoy equally impressive discounts. Models from Bose, including the QuietComfort Headphones and the QuietComfort Ultra, enjoy stunning $100-$150 price cuts at Amazon.
If you want workout earbuds that don't cost an arm and a leg but have decent build quality and good sound, the JBL Endurance Peak 3 are the ones to pick. These are currently 50% off at Woot!
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: