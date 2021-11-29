Notification Center

Save big on the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 + Galaxy SmartTag bundle this Cyber Monday

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Save big on the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 + Galaxy SmartTag bundle this Cyber Monday
Both Amazon and Samsung are running lots of Cyber Monday deals on Galaxy smartphones, but if you’re looking for accessories to complement your phone, we got you covered. Either it’s a SmartTag or a pair of Galaxy Buds earphones, you can now pay less to get both thanks to Amazon’s limited-time Cyber Monday deal.

Until the end of the day, customers who purchase the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 + Galaxy SmartTag bundle will save $70. Interestingly, the Galaxy Buds 2 are $40 off when purchased individually, but you can pay exactly the same price and get both accessories. Basically, you’ll be getting the Galaxy Buds 2 and SmartTag $18 cheaper than buying them separately.

You can even choose your favorite Galaxy Buds 2 color: graphite, lavender, olive, and white. All four versions are getting the same discount, although Amazon could run out of any of these by the end of the day.

If you’re not particularly looking for a SmartTag, you could replace it with a Fast Charge Pad. Amazon offers a $40 (20%) discount on the Galaxy Buds 2 + Fast Charge Pad (2021) bundle, so you might want to check that out. Keep in mind that the US version of the charge pad is universally compatible with Qi-enabled phones.Also read:

