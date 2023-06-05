Feature found on Android version of Apple Music is coming back to the iOS app

According to 9to5Mac , a feature that was once on the iOS version of Apple Music and remains on the Android version of the app is coming back to iOS with the next major build of the mobile operating system (which would be iOS 17). We are talking about the option to crossfade songs. Just like you would hear on a Top 40 radio station, the current song playing will slowly fade out as it ends while the next song on the playlist gets louder.





Once you have iOS 17 installed, you can enable crossfading by going to Settings > Music > Crossfade . Use the toggle switch to enable the feature. If you don't enable the crossfade feature, the song playing will stop suddenly when it ends and the next song will start to play. The crossfade delivers a smoother transition between tunes and there is less of a jarring shock between songs.





Besides being available on the Android version of Apple Music, the desktop version of iTunes also allows songs to crossfade. If for some reason you don't have the Apple Music app on your iPhone, you can install it by clicking on this link . It's more likely, if you have an Android phone, that you might not have the Apple Music app installed. To do so, tap on this link to get the app from the Google Play Store.











Apple is expected to release the first iOS 17 Public Beta next month with the final version penciled in for a September release around the same time that the new iPhone 15 line is launched.





At WWDC today, Apple unveiled some other new features for iOS 17 including Live Voicemail which provides a real-time transcript of a voicemail as it is being left. If you see something in the transcription that you need to discuss with the caller immediately, you can interrupt the voicemail to pick up the call live. And a new feature in iOS 17 will allow your iPhone to send an iMessage to pre-selected contacts once you arrive at a certain destination. If you're late, a notification on the iPhone will ask if you need to have 15 minutes added to your arrival time.



