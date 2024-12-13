Tech leaders learn how to deal with Trump from Tim Cook who met with 47 for dinner Friday









Cook was quick to congratulate Donald Trump after he stamped his return ticket to the Oval Office and on Friday night the president-elect hosted Cook for a dinner at Mar-a-Lago. Cook isn't the only tech leader to go out of their way to get on Trump's good side. Recently Mark Zuckerberg's Meta and Jeff Bezos' Amazon donated $1 million each to be used to help cover the cost of Trump's second inauguration. Open AI's Sam Altman left a personal $1 million donation. What many tech executives have learned about Trump is that when it comes time to get on Trump's good side, flattery and money often work.



During Trump's first term, he criticized Bezos because of the way the president was covered in The Washington Post , owned by Bezos. While Zuckerberg didn't endorse any candidate for president this year, he did praise Trump for how he reacted to the first assassination attempt against him.





