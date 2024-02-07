Can you guess which smartphone is the most repaired of all time?

Even though our phones are getting sturdier and sturdier every year, they are electronic devices after all and we're only human which means that drops and falls are inevitable no matter how much you baby your phone. Some consumers prefer to make their own repairs in order to save money and certain handsets are indeed easier for non-professionals to fix than other models.





With that in mind, researchers at With that in mind, researchers at Electronics Hub went through data from iFixit to find out which phone models had the most requested repair instructions. Electronics Hub carved up the data to create several different lists. One shows the most repaired phones of all time while the other list shows the most repaired phones since 2022. Six states currently have passed Right to Repair laws which force manufacturers to make the directions, tools, and parts available to consumers to help them fix their own devices.









The brand with the most requested repair instructions on iFixit is Apple with 17,511,792 pageviews. Samsung is second with 2,834,523 pageviews. Huawei finished third with 768,114 pageviews with LG fourth and Xiaomi fifth with 526,354 and 459,950 pageviews respectively. The iPhone 4 is the most repaired smartphone of all time with nearly 5.2 million pageviews at iFixit since the phone was released in 2010.



















One of the most interesting charts shows the model with the most iFixit pageviews for each brand. For example, the iPhone 4 is Apple's most repaired phone. The OG Pixel has the most iFixit pageviews of any Pixel device. The Samsung Galaxy S III has the most iFixit pageviews of any Samsung phone while the Moto G holds that honor for Motorola.









Since the iPhone dominates the all-time list, especially at the top, we can give you the top repaired Android models. The top five are the Samsung Galaxy S III, Samsung Galaxy S5, Samsung Galaxy S4, Samsung Galaxy S6, and the LG Nexus 5.

