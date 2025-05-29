Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196
Last chance to pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge and score a 512GB free storage upgrade!
GALAXY S25 EDGE FREE STORAGE
Last chance to pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge and score a 512GB free storage upgrade!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Can you guess which iPhone model was traded in the most last quarter?

Consumers received $1.24 billion for trade-ins during the first quarter of 2025.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Apple Galaxy S Series iPhone
PhoneArena's Vic holds up the iPhone 13 with the display facing the camera.
Trade-in deals have become more popular among consumers, carriers, and retail stores. Driving the increased use of this option are deals that sound too good to be true. For example, a couple of years ago my wireless firm gave me $830 for my then-four-year-old iPhone 11 Pro Max toward the purchase of my iPhone 15 Pro Max. The result was a minor $10 per month increase in my monthly bill.

According to a report from Assurant, a risk management company that offers insurance and extended warranties for owners of connected devices, there was a big jump in the amount of money that consumers received from trade-in deals during this year's opening quarter. The report says that during Q1 2025, $1.24 billion was returned to consumers through trade-in and upgrade programs and that amounted to a big 40% increase year-over-year.

For the third consecutive quarter, the top device used in trade-in and upgrade programs has been the iPhone 13. The Android phone most used in a trade, also for the last three quarters, has been the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G. 5G-enabled phones made up four out of the top five phones used in a trade during Q1. The only model not 5G compatible on that list is the iPhone 11.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra was been the Android phone most used in trade-in and upgrade deals last quarter. | Image credit-PhoneArena - Can you guess which iPhone model was traded in the most last quarter?
The Galaxy S22 Ultra was been the Android phone most used in trade-in and upgrade deals last quarter. | Image credit-PhoneArena

Besides an increase in the number of trade-in and upgrade deals accepted by device buyers, the devices being used in these trades have been less than four years old on average which means that the consumer receives more money toward his/her purchase. Having said that, the age of the typical trade has been rising. 

The average age of an iPhone turned in for a trade-in and upgrade deal is 3.79 years while the average for an Android model is 3.93 years. These ages are the highest on record but, as we said, the age of devices being turned over in a trade-in and upgrade is still young enough for the consumer to receive enough credit from carriers and tech retailers to significantly help with the purchase of a new phone.

Assurant comes to the conclusion that most consumers aren't thinking about trading in their newer handsets without receiving a special deal. That's because most phones used in a trade  still run great while giving the majority of consumers everything they need from a smartphone.
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
Read the latest from Alan Friedman
Loading Comments...

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Consumers are beginning to turn away from AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon, new data shows
Consumers are beginning to turn away from AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon, new data shows
T-Mobile customers are only now finding that T-Life records their screen [UPDATED]
T-Mobile customers are only now finding that T-Life records their screen [UPDATED]
Verizon customers are again finding out their bills include things they never asked for
Verizon customers are again finding out their bills include things they never asked for
Verizon customers are reminded why they may be better off with iPhones and Pixels
Verizon customers are reminded why they may be better off with iPhones and Pixels
Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T are cooling off on the idea of 5G small cells and instead, they're focused on this
Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T are cooling off on the idea of 5G small cells and instead, they're focused on this
T-Mobile TPR reportedly turns away customers seeking plans "not profitable enough"
T-Mobile TPR reportedly turns away customers seeking plans "not profitable enough"

Latest News

Verizon customers are again finding out their bills include things they never asked for
Verizon customers are again finding out their bills include things they never asked for
OnePlus redefines flagship killers with the new Ace 5 Ultra and Ace 5 Racing Edition
OnePlus redefines flagship killers with the new Ace 5 Ultra and Ace 5 Racing Edition
Now's your chance to save $230 on the iPad Pro M2 with this limited-time deal
Now's your chance to save $230 on the iPad Pro M2 with this limited-time deal
Galaxy Z Flip 7 could be Samsung’s first foldable with dual chip strategy, but US users will still get the better deal
Galaxy Z Flip 7 could be Samsung’s first foldable with dual chip strategy, but US users will still get the better deal
iPhone leak hints at a massive camera upgrade – but when will it drop?
iPhone leak hints at a massive camera upgrade – but when will it drop?
T-Mobile, Verizon and AT&T under fire for lack of transparency on surveillance [UPDATED]
T-Mobile, Verizon and AT&T under fire for lack of transparency on surveillance [UPDATED]
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless