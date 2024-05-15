Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Comcast's upcoming Peacock, Netflix and Apple TV+ bundle will be offered at a "vastly reduced price"

By
After Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery announced that a new bundle will be launched in the US later this month at a more affordable price, Comcast confirmed earlier this week plans to launch a similar bundle.

According to Variety, Comcast chief Brian Roberts revealed that his company will launch a new bundle later this month at a “vastly reduced price.” The bundle will include three streaming services such as Peacock, Netflix and Apple TV+.

Unfortunately, besides the fact that the bundle will be offered at a deep discount, Roberts avoided providing any other details about the price. However, we do know that the upcoming bundle will be called “StreamSaver” and will be available to all Comcast broadband and TV customers.

Roberts also said that Comcast’s cheap bundle is meant to “add value to customers,” as well as “take some of the dollars out of” the competition. Currently, the cheapest way to get all three streaming services included in Comcast’s upcoming bundle is to pay around $23.

It’s worth mentioning that in order for customers to qualify for Comcast’s StreamSaver discount, they must be subscribed to Xfinity Internet and/or Xfinity TV, but we’ll know more later this month when the bundle goes live.
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

