Comcast’s upcoming Peacock, Netflix and Apple TV+ bundle will be offered at a “vastly reduced price”
Up Next:
After Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery announced that a new bundle will be launched in the US later this month at a more affordable price, Comcast confirmed earlier this week plans to launch a similar bundle.
According to Variety, Comcast chief Brian Roberts revealed that his company will launch a new bundle later this month at a “vastly reduced price.” The bundle will include three streaming services such as Peacock, Netflix and Apple TV+.
Roberts also said that Comcast’s cheap bundle is meant to “add value to customers,” as well as “take some of the dollars out of” the competition. Currently, the cheapest way to get all three streaming services included in Comcast’s upcoming bundle is to pay around $23.
According to Variety, Comcast chief Brian Roberts revealed that his company will launch a new bundle later this month at a “vastly reduced price.” The bundle will include three streaming services such as Peacock, Netflix and Apple TV+.
Unfortunately, besides the fact that the bundle will be offered at a deep discount, Roberts avoided providing any other details about the price. However, we do know that the upcoming bundle will be called “StreamSaver” and will be available to all Comcast broadband and TV customers.
Roberts also said that Comcast’s cheap bundle is meant to “add value to customers,” as well as “take some of the dollars out of” the competition. Currently, the cheapest way to get all three streaming services included in Comcast’s upcoming bundle is to pay around $23.
It’s worth mentioning that in order for customers to qualify for Comcast’s StreamSaver discount, they must be subscribed to Xfinity Internet and/or Xfinity TV, but we’ll know more later this month when the bundle goes live.
Things that are NOT allowed: