The Android 15-based ColorOS 15 starts secret screenings on certain OnePlus 12 and Oppo phones
The last twelve months have passed by really fast – this means it's about time we talked about Android 15 and its various custom skins more seriously.

None other than the extremely gossipy Digital Chat Station account over at Weibo (the Chinese version of the X platform) has something to say about the upcoming ColorOS, the mobile operating system for Oppo devices (OnePlus utilizes OxygenOS, which is very similar to ColorOS).

According to the tipster, ColorOS 15, which, as you can imagine, is based on Android 15, is set to enter its testing phase at the end of August. Select Oppo Find X7 and OnePlus 12 devices are to (some users get it with ColorOS, instead of OxygenOS) be the testers.

After they've gathered enough information about whatever bugs and problems they encounter, these will be fixed (I hope so!) and a wider public beta will be released. Then, it's the wide release of ColorOS 15 to all eligible devices. This, according to the leakster, should happen until the end of 2024.

I'm an Oppo Find X7 Ultra owner, so I'm curious by default what this update will look like and what features will come along with it. So far, ColorOS 15 is expected to be a substantial update with the goal of enhancing the overall user experience and connectivity (we'll see about that).

The upcoming OS is rumored to include several new features. According to reports, the OS will introduce a separate control center, redesigned floating windows, a custom lock screen, and some fancy GPU tweaks. Of course, improved UI animations are expected and a new feature similar to Apple’s Live Photos, which records 1.5 seconds before and after a picture is taken.

Additionally, ColorOS 15 is expected to include a feature similar to AirDrop for transferring files between Android and Apple devices. However, iOS users will need to install a specific app to use this feature.

The update is also anticipated to introduce a Dynamic Island-like feature, offering enhanced customization and a more centralized design compared to Apple’s version, and it may be integrated with the camera module.

The upcoming Oppo Find X8 series and some OnePlus 13 units are expected to come with ColorOS 15 out of the box.
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

