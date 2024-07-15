Pre-order your new Motorola Razr 2024 here!

CMF Phone (1) unleashes creativity with 3D printing resources for DIY back covers and accessories

By
0comments
CMF Phone (1) unleashes creativity with 3D printing resources for DIY back covers and accessories
3D render of CMF Phone (1) basic back cover | Image credit — CMF by Nothing

The creative minds at Nothing, the company behind the innovative Nothing Phones and now the CMF Phone (1), is going a step further in promoting the latter. By releasing detailed documentation of the phone's physical dimensions, it is encouraging DIY-ers to create their own accessories for their latest modular phone.

The CMF Phone (1) isn't just another smartphone. Nothing has declared it a platform for creativity and building, a playground for those who love to tinker and design. The standout feature of the device is its replaceable back covers and an Accessory Point that opens up a world of possibilities for customization.

To foster the spirit of creativity within the Nothing community, the company has gone as far as releasing detailed plans and dimensions, as well as an .stl and .stp file of the basic rear cover. This is a treasure trove for designers and makers, providing everything they need to get started with their creations. For those who are experienced 3D modelers or just starting out, this documentation is a valuable resource.

Detailed plans of back cover dimensions and screw placement for the CMF Phone (1) | Images credit — Nothing

Some members of the Nothing community have already begun experimenting with 3D printed back covers, and the results are impressive. There's even a version that is 2mm thicker but has a Qi charger inside and thus adds support for wireless charging! It's clear that the CMF Phone (1) is a device that encourages creativity and innovation.

Examples of the DYI back cover designs created by the Nothing/CMF community members | Images credit: Nothing Community

However, this isn't just about changing the color of your phone. The community is already buzzing with ideas for 3D printed accessories, from ergonomic camera grips to card wallets. Imagine being able to design your own unique phone case, perfectly tailored to your needs and style.

It should be noted that, while Nothing encourages creativity, they clearly state they are not responsible for any compatibility issues or damage caused by unofficial accessories. Furthermore, users create and use such accessories at their own risk.

As a CMF Phone (1) owner myself, I am eagerly waiting the release of some more backplates, either by a third party or official ones by Nothing. For my own use, I envision a CMF Phone (1) with either a clear or translucent back, so the innards of the phone can be seen. It would be similar to having an X-ray skin, only this would be the real thing. So many possibilities.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

