CMF Phone (1) retail price leaked ahead of official launch
Shortly after teasing a new device, Nothing confirmed its sub-brand’s first smartphone will arrive very soon. Known as CMF Phone (1), the smartphone is expected to be introduced in India as a slightly different version of the Nothing Phone (2a).

Although a launch date has not yet been confirmed nor leaked, we might have just learned how much the CMF Phone (1) will cost in India. Citing tipster Yogesh Brar as their source, 91mobiles reports that CMF Phone (1)’s box price will be Rs 19,999 ($240 / €220), at least for the 6/128GB model.

According to the tipster, the CMF Phone (1) will actually be selling in India for around Rs 18,000 ($215 / €200) without any offers. However, if we take into consideration all the discounts that Nothing and/or Flipkart will offer, then we might be talking about an even lower price of Rs 17,000 ($205 / €190).

Nothing didn’t tease anything about the CMF Phone (1)’s specs, but we’ve had plenty of rumors shedding light on just about every aspect of the mid-range phone.

For instance, the CMF Phone (1) is expected to pack the latest MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor, 6/8GB RAM, and 128/256GB internal storage. Also, the phone is rumored to sport a more than decent 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate.

On the back, the smartphone is likely to feature a dual camera (50-megapixel main sensor), while the front Nothing could opt for a large 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Other specs leaked ahead of launch include a large 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support, microSD card slot, and Android 14-based Nothing OS. However, reports claim the CMF Phone (1) will not feature Nothing Phone (2a)’s Glyph LED interface.
