By
Nothing confirms CMF sub-brand's new Phone (1) is coming soon
Nothing has recently confirmed the development of its sub-brand CMF's first smartphone, the Phone (1). The company has been teasing the device on social media, revealing intriguing design elements that set it apart from the main Nothing Phone line.

Earlier this week, a teaser image was released, initially sparking speculation about a potential laptop or tablet. However, subsequent leaks suggested the device was the CMF Phone (1), emphasizing customization with replaceable back covers. This was later confirmed by Nothing.


The teaser images showcase a unique design with a prominent screw on the rear and a knob-like feature in the bottom left corner. The latter, dubbed the "Nothing Lock," may allow for exclusive add-ons or functionalities, although its exact purpose remains unclear. It has been speculated that the knob might be used for volume control or other phone functions.

The images also highlight different textures and colors for the backplate and knob, hinting at the customizable nature of the Phone (1). This focus on personalization aligns with CMF's experimental approach within the Nothing brand.

While the Phone (1)'s full design and specifications are yet to be revealed, the teasers have generated significant interest and anticipation. Previous leaks suggest a price point around $240, positioning it as a more affordable option compared to the main Nothing Phone series.

In addition to the CMF Phone (1), Nothing CEO Carl Pei recently announced the development of the Nothing Phone 3, set to be released in 2025. This will be the company's first smartphone to incorporate AI features, signaling a new direction for the brand.

With the confirmation of both the CMF Phone (1) and the Nothing Phone 3, it's clear that Nothing is actively exploring new avenues and expanding its product offerings. The Phone (1)'s unique design and focus on customization, coupled with the AI capabilities planned for the Phone 3, demonstrate the company's commitment to innovation and pushing boundaries in the smartphone market.

As more details about the CMF Phone (1) emerge, it will be interesting to see how it is received by consumers and whether it lives up to the hype generated by the teasers. With its playful and experimental approach, the Phone (1) could potentially attract a new audience and solidify CMF's position as a distinct and innovative sub-brand within the Nothing ecosystem.
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

