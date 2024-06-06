Nothing confirms CMF sub-brand's new Phone (1) is coming soon
Up Next:
Nothing has recently confirmed the development of its sub-brand CMF's first smartphone, the Phone (1). The company has been teasing the device on social media, revealing intriguing design elements that set it apart from the main Nothing Phone line.
Earlier this week, a teaser image was released, initially sparking speculation about a potential laptop or tablet. However, subsequent leaks suggested the device was the CMF Phone (1), emphasizing customization with replaceable back covers. This was later confirmed by Nothing.
Earlier this week, a teaser image was released, initially sparking speculation about a potential laptop or tablet. However, subsequent leaks suggested the device was the CMF Phone (1), emphasizing customization with replaceable back covers. This was later confirmed by Nothing.
Introducing CMF Phone 1. Wonderful by design.— CMF by Nothing (@cmfbynothing) June 6, 2024
Leveraging @nothing's innovation and meticulous attention to design, it serves as a wonderful entry point to our entire product ecosystem.
As others overlook this category, we're giving it our full attention.
Coming soon. pic.twitter.com/gaeRCjuTC9
The teaser images showcase a unique design with a prominent screw on the rear and a knob-like feature in the bottom left corner. The latter, dubbed the "Nothing Lock," may allow for exclusive add-ons or functionalities, although its exact purpose remains unclear. It has been speculated that the knob might be used for volume control or other phone functions.
While the Phone (1)'s full design and specifications are yet to be revealed, the teasers have generated significant interest and anticipation. Previous leaks suggest a price point around $240, positioning it as a more affordable option compared to the main Nothing Phone series.
In addition to the CMF Phone (1), Nothing CEO Carl Pei recently announced the development of the Nothing Phone 3, set to be released in 2025. This will be the company's first smartphone to incorporate AI features, signaling a new direction for the brand.
The images also highlight different textures and colors for the backplate and knob, hinting at the customizable nature of the Phone (1). This focus on personalization aligns with CMF's experimental approach within the Nothing brand.
While the Phone (1)'s full design and specifications are yet to be revealed, the teasers have generated significant interest and anticipation. Previous leaks suggest a price point around $240, positioning it as a more affordable option compared to the main Nothing Phone series.
In addition to the CMF Phone (1), Nothing CEO Carl Pei recently announced the development of the Nothing Phone 3, set to be released in 2025. This will be the company's first smartphone to incorporate AI features, signaling a new direction for the brand.
Recommended Stories
There's been a lot of hype around AI. Some great, some confusing. It’s great to see new companies rethinking the user experience and form factors. However, there is no doubt that smartphones will remain the main consumer AI form factor for the foreseeable future. With over 4… pic.twitter.com/ERJc7xhwBa— Carl Pei (@getpeid) June 5, 2024
With the confirmation of both the CMF Phone (1) and the Nothing Phone 3, it's clear that Nothing is actively exploring new avenues and expanding its product offerings. The Phone (1)'s unique design and focus on customization, coupled with the AI capabilities planned for the Phone 3, demonstrate the company's commitment to innovation and pushing boundaries in the smartphone market.
As more details about the CMF Phone (1) emerge, it will be interesting to see how it is received by consumers and whether it lives up to the hype generated by the teasers. With its playful and experimental approach, the Phone (1) could potentially attract a new audience and solidify CMF's position as a distinct and innovative sub-brand within the Nothing ecosystem.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: