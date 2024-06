Nothing confirms CMF sub-brand's new Phone (1) is coming soon

Earlier this week,

Nothing has recently confirmed the development of its sub-brand CMF's first smartphone, the Phone (1). The company has been teasing the device on social media, revealing intriguing design elements that set it apart from the main Nothing Phone line.Earlier this week, a teaser image was released , initially sparking speculation about a potential laptop or tablet. However, subsequent leaks suggested the device was the CMF Phone (1), emphasizing customization with replaceable back covers. This was later confirmed by Nothing.





Introducing CMF Phone 1. Wonderful by design.



Leveraging @nothing's innovation and meticulous attention to design, it serves as a wonderful entry point to our entire product ecosystem.



As others overlook this category, we're giving it our full attention.



Coming soon. pic.twitter.com/gaeRCjuTC9 — CMF by Nothing (@cmfbynothing) June 6, 2024







The images also highlight different textures and colors for the backplate and knob, hinting at the customizable nature of the Phone (1). This focus on personalization aligns with CMF's experimental approach within the Nothing brand.



While the Phone (1)'s full design and specifications are yet to be revealed, the teasers have generated significant interest and anticipation. Previous leaks suggest a price point around $240, positioning it as a more affordable option compared to the main Nothing Phone series.



In addition to the CMF Phone (1), Nothing CEO The teaser images showcase a unique design with a prominent screw on the rear and a knob-like feature in the bottom left corner. The latter, dubbed the "Nothing Lock," may allow for exclusive add-ons or functionalities, although its exact purpose remains unclear. It has been speculated that the knob might be used for volume control or other phone functions. Carl Pei recently announced the development of the Nothing Phone 3 , set to be released in 2025. This will be the company's first smartphone to incorporate AI features, signaling a new direction for the brand.



