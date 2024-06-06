Nothing confirms CMF sub-brand's new Phone (1) is coming soon

Introducing CMF Phone 1. Wonderful by design. Leveraging @nothing 's innovation and meticulous attention to design, it serves as a wonderful entry point to our entire product ecosystem. As others overlook this category, we're giving it our full attention. Coming soon. pic.twitter.com/gaeRCjuTC9

There's been a lot of hype around AI. Some great, some confusing. It’s great to see new companies rethinking the user experience and form factors. However, there is no doubt that smartphones will remain the main consumer AI form factor for the foreseeable future. With over 4… pic.twitter.com/ERJc7xhwBa — Carl Pei (@getpeid) June 5, 2024





With the confirmation of both the CMF Phone (1) and the Nothing Phone 3, it's clear that Nothing is actively exploring new avenues and expanding its product offerings. The Phone (1)'s unique design and focus on customization, coupled with the AI capabilities planned for the Phone 3, demonstrate the company's commitment to innovation and pushing boundaries in the smartphone market.As more details about the CMF Phone (1) emerge, it will be interesting to see how it is received by consumers and whether it lives up to the hype generated by the teasers. With its playful and experimental approach, the Phone (1) could potentially attract a new audience and solidify CMF's position as a distinct and innovative sub-brand within the Nothing ecosystem.