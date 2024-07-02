Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
CMF's Phone (1) cameras to pack a 50MP Sony sensor and act as "a pair of eyes"

Sony enters the CMF Phone (1) to power one of its cameras!

A 50MP Sony sensor is going to be featured in the upcoming budget-friendly handset by Nothing (CMF is a sub-brand of Carl Pei's hit company) that's shaping up to be one of the more interesting phones out there.

Yes, there's room for a dilemma when it comes to whether or not this is going to be the ultimate affordable phone in 2024 that could launch at under $200. I've personally outlined all its potential pros and cons, asking myself: "Might Nothing's CMF Phone (1) fail expectations… even before its release?"

However, the upcoming CMF handset (it's coming "soon", no exact date is known yet, but we'll keep you posted) serves one very important purpose. That's the only way to get into the magical world of Carl Pei, if that's your goal.

That's because the $599 Nothing Phone (2) – or even the $349 Nothing Phone (2a) – can't be called "budget-friendly", not when the CMF Phone (1) is rumored to start under $200 in India.

Back to the latest findings about its camera, though: there's a video over at the official CMF account on Instagram which confirms the addition of a Sony sensor. Up until now, we knew that the CMF Phone (1) was going to pack a 50MP camera, but we didn't have details about its camera sensor.

Here's the video (credits - CMF):



The other revelation is that the CMF Phone (1) won't feature an ultra-wide camera for its secondary snapper. Instead, it will go for a portrait camera. The Sony sensor is "a premium sensor" that allows for "crisp 2x instant zoom", the video informs us. Together with the secondary portrait camera, "both cameras act as a pair of eyes", it's claimed.

In our previous report on the CMF Phone (1), we told you about how the handset is to be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 7300 5G chipset.

Apart from that, one can expect the CMF Phone (1) to feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 16MP front camera, in-display fingerprint sensor, and options for 6GB/128GB or 8GB/128GB storage. It could support 2TB expandable storage via microSD, it's supposed to come with a 5,000mAh battery with 33W charging support, and Android 14.
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices.

