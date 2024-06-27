Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Nothing's CMF Phone (1) key specs and price leaked before launch

Nothing's CMF Phone (1) key specs and price leaked before launch
Nothing has already confirmed its sub-brand, CMF, will launch an affordable Android smartphone. Although the device doesn’t have a release date, the Chinese handset maker said we should expect the CMF Phone (1) “soon.”

The plan is probably to continue to tease the phone in the weeks leading up to its launch, but it looks like Nothing’s plans have crumbled to dust following today’s leak.

All key specs of the phone, as well as the price for the Indian market, have been leaked on Twitter. The CMF Phone (1) seems to be a pretty decent mid-range smartphone, even if it’s meant to be a water-down version of the Nothing Phone (2a).

CMF Phone (1) leaked specs:

  • 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate
  • MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor
  • 50MP + depth sensor
  • 16MP selfie
  • In-display fingerprint sensor
  • 6/128GB, 8/128GB
  • 2TB expandable via microSD
  • 5,000mAh battery, 33W charging support
  • Android 14

More importantly, the leak also contains information about the CMF Phone (1)’s price. Apparently, the 6/128GB will be available for purchase in India for Rs 15,999 ($190 / €180), while the 8/128GB will be priced to sell for Rs 17,999 ($215 / €200).

At first glance, the 2GB RAM difference between the two models doesn’t seem to justify the price gap. Maybe there are other differences that haven’t been mentioned in the leak. It’s also worth noting that these prices include discounts and other deals that will be available at launch, so the CMF Phone (1) may end up being a bit more expensive after the deals are over.

In comparison with the Nothing Phone (2a), the CMF Phone (1) lacks the Glyph lights and ultra-wide camera. Also, the CMF Phone (1) has a smaller selfie snapper and supports only 33W wired charging rather than 45W.

On the bright side, the CMF Phone (1) comes with a better MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, whereas the Nothing Phone (2) packs a previous generation MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC.
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

