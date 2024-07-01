Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Confirmed: CMF Phone (1) to be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 7300 5G chipset

CMF Phone (1) components | Image credit: Nothing
Nothing started its CMF Phone (1)’s teaser campaign showing the phone piece by piece every day until launch last week. This time around Nothing revealed one of the phone’s key specs, the chipset.

The second day of the CMF Phone (1) teaser campaign sems to be one of the most important for the mid-range device, as Nothing confirmed its upcoming phone will be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 7300 5G processor.

While this isn’t totally unexpected considering the name of the chipset appeared in several reports before Nothing’s confirmation, it’s very interesting that the Chinese company decided to put a better chipset inside the CMF Phone (1) than it did in the Phone (2a), which is a lot more expensive.

In a pretty comprehensive video, Zack from the “Jerry Rig Everything” YouTube Channel shows the phone’s innards including the mainboard and other components that go on it such as the chipset and memory.

Speaking of memory, the CMF Phone (1) will pack 8GB RAM, but rumor has it that a cheaper version with just 6GB RAM will be available as well. Besides the chipset and amount of memory, Nothing also revealed that the phone will feature a 16-megapixel selfie snapper and a 5,000 mAh battery.

The information comes via CMF’s Instagram account where the company has already published videos for day 3, 4, and 5 of the campaign. In each video, one tech personality adds various pieces of the phone, thus revealing details about its specs.

One other important information that’s been revealed by CMF is that the Phone (1) will be available for purchase in India for under Rs 20,000 ($240 / €220). We assume that this price is for the cheapest model and includes some discounts.

But even so, the low price makes the CMF Phone (1) a very interesting phone in a very competitive market like India.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

