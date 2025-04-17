CMF's latest teaser for the Phone (2) Pro hints at the upgrade we've been waiting for
CMF Phone (1). | Image credit – PhoneArena
We are getting closer to the official reveal of the Phone (2) Pro by Nothing's sub-brand CMF and the company clearly doesn't want anyone to miss it.
As the April 28 launch approaches, CMF has dropped yet another teaser – this time hinting at camera upgrades for its upcoming budget-friendly device. While the company hasn't revealed specifics, the teaser gives us a glimpse that there might be a third camera added to the back setup of the Phone (2) Pro, aligning with previous leaks showing the device in real-life photos.
That would be a big step up from the CMF Phone (1), which only had one usable camera (not counting the 2 MP depth sensor) and struggled in low-light shots – something we called out in our review.
Now, if the leaks are accurate, here is what we might get this time around:
- 50 MP main camera
- 8 MP ultrawide
- 2 MP depth or macro
- 16 MP selfie camera
This kind of setup would definitely make the camera experience more well-rounded for a phone in this price range and put it on par with devices like the latest Galaxy A26 5G, for example.
Under the hood, the Phone (2) Pro will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro – an upgraded chip over the standard 7300 found in last year's model. And that alone could explain the "Pro" branding.
On top of that, expect a large 6.67-inch AMOLED display, a big 5,000mAh battery and the return of the customizable back panel. Yep, CMF is sticking with the swappable back design, giving users some style flexibility.
This is how the upcoming Phone (2) Pro might look like. | Image credit – PanickCat/Reddit
And while the build might still be plastic, we could see finishes like frosted glass or matte plastic to give the phone a more premium look and feel without pushing up the price.
And speaking of price – if CMF keeps it around the $200 mark like the original, the Phone (2) Pro could be a serious contender in the budget segment. With a sleek design, better cameras and a more powerful chip, it could be tough competition for phones like the Galaxy A26 5G. If Nothing pulls it off, this could be one of the most exciting budget phones of the year.
