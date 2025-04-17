Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

CMF's latest teaser for the Phone (2) Pro hints at the upgrade we've been waiting for

By
1comment
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Nothing
A person holding the CMF Phone (1) and its retail box in their hands.
CMF Phone (1). | Image credit – PhoneArena

We are getting closer to the official reveal of the Phone (2) Pro by Nothing's sub-brand CMF and the company clearly doesn't want anyone to miss it.

As the April 28 launch approaches, CMF has dropped yet another teaser – this time hinting at camera upgrades for its upcoming budget-friendly device. While the company hasn't revealed specifics, the teaser gives us a glimpse that there might be a third camera added to the back setup of the Phone (2) Pro, aligning with previous leaks showing the device in real-life photos.


That would be a big step up from the CMF Phone (1), which only had one usable camera (not counting the 2 MP depth sensor) and struggled in low-light shots – something we called out in our review.


Now, if the leaks are accurate, here is what we might get this time around:

  • 50 MP main camera
  • 8 MP ultrawide
  • 2 MP depth or macro
  • 16 MP selfie camera

This kind of setup would definitely make the camera experience more well-rounded for a phone in this price range and put it on par with devices like the latest Galaxy A26 5G, for example.


Under the hood, the Phone (2) Pro will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro – an upgraded chip over the standard 7300 found in last year's model. And that alone could explain the "Pro" branding.

On top of that, expect a large 6.67-inch AMOLED display, a big 5,000mAh battery and the return of the customizable back panel. Yep, CMF is sticking with the swappable back design, giving users some style flexibility.



And while the build might still be plastic, we could see finishes like frosted glass or matte plastic to give the phone a more premium look and feel without pushing up the price.

And speaking of price – if CMF keeps it around the $200 mark like the original, the Phone (2) Pro could be a serious contender in the budget segment. With a sleek design, better cameras and a more powerful chip, it could be tough competition for phones like the Galaxy A26 5G. If Nothing pulls it off, this could be one of the most exciting budget phones of the year.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.
Read the latest from Tsveta Ermenkova

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular Stories

T-Mobile is working on a glitch that caused some customers with AutoPay enabled to be charged twice
T-Mobile is working on a glitch that caused some customers with AutoPay enabled to be charged twice
T-Mobile Tuesdays giveaways may never be the same again
T-Mobile Tuesdays giveaways may never be the same again
T-Mobile might soon make up for one of its most controversial changes of the last couple of years
T-Mobile might soon make up for one of its most controversial changes of the last couple of years

Latest News

Verizon has quietly upgraded its best plan in two big T-Mobile-crushing ways
Verizon has quietly upgraded its best plan in two big T-Mobile-crushing ways
Well, that's new! AT&T just made your router as upgradeable as your phone
Well, that's new! AT&T just made your router as upgradeable as your phone
Laptop running hot while typing emails? It might be Outlook's fault
Laptop running hot while typing emails? It might be Outlook's fault
Samsung could replace Gemini as Motorola also plans to leave Apple Intelligence in the dust
Samsung could replace Gemini as Motorola also plans to leave Apple Intelligence in the dust
Have a Qi2 phone? Enjoy the benefits of MagSafe with these excellent Baseus Ultra Slim power banks!
Have a Qi2 phone? Enjoy the benefits of MagSafe with these excellent Baseus Ultra Slim power banks!
The mighty Asus ROG Strix Scar 18 (2025) is up for grabs
The mighty Asus ROG Strix Scar 18 (2025) is up for grabs
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless