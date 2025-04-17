CMF's latest teaser for the Phone (2) Pro hints at the upgrade we've been waiting for

CMF Phone (1). | Image credit – PhoneArena

50 MP main camera

8 MP ultrawide

2 MP depth or macro

16 MP selfie camera



On top of that, expect a large 6.67-inch AMOLED display, a big 5,000mAh battery and the return of the customizable back panel. Yep, CMF is sticking with the swappable back design, giving users some style flexibility.









And while the build might still be plastic, we could see finishes like frosted glass or matte plastic to give the phone a more premium look and feel without pushing up the price.



And speaking of price – if CMF keeps it around the $200 mark like the original, the Phone (2) Pro could be a serious contender in the budget segment. With a sleek design, better cameras and a more powerful chip, it could be tough competition for phones like the Galaxy A26 5G. If Nothing pulls it off, this could be one of the most exciting budget phones of the year.

That would be a big step up from the CMF Phone (1), which only had one usable camera (not counting the 2 MP depth sensor) and struggled in low-light shots – something we called out in our review.Now, if the leaks are accurate, here is what we might get this time around:This kind of setup would definitely make the camera experience more well-rounded for a phone in this price range and put it on par with devices like the latest Galaxy A26 5G, for example.