Chrome for Android to protect sensitive data during screen sharing

By
Chrome for Android to protect sensitive data during screen sharing
Protecting your personal data is essential, so it is smart to think twice about what you share and who you share it with. But let's be real – sometimes we forget, especially when screen-sharing with coworkers or presenting to a large crowd. That is why Google’s new tool could be pretty handy; it helps keep your private info safe from accidental slips.

Chrome to automatically redact credit card details and passwords whenever you share your Android screen


Browser researcher Leopeva64 recently discovered a new experimental feature in Google Chrome for Android. When activated, it will automatically block "sensitive form fields" like credit card info and passwords if you are sharing or recording your screen from an Android device.

The feature isn’t working right now, but it is meant to hide sensitive form fields by redacting the whole screen when others can see it. It is unclear when this feature will be available for everyone on Chrome for Android, but we do know it will be compatible with Android version V and above.



In the best-case scenario, you should close any tabs with sensitive info before starting a screen-share or recording session. But if you happen to forget, this new Chrome feature could save you from a lot of trouble. It is always nice when technology steps in to solve a problem, even if one you probably haven’t thought about.

In other news, there have been whispers about Chrome and/or Android possibly splitting from Google. What is behind this buzz? Earlier this month, a federal judge ruled that Google’s search and advertising practices violated section 2 of the Sherman Act, labeling the company a monopolist. As a result, the Justice Department (DOJ) is looking into punishing Google, which could mean breaking up the company.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

