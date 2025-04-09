The chip likely headed for your next Android flagship just leaked again with major upgrades
Up Next:
Qualcomm should unveil its next flagship chipset, likely called the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2, later this year. If the company sticks to its usual release schedule, we might see it hit the scene around October, so there is still plenty of time. That said, details about the chip have already started to leak and even more info has now surfaced.
On top of that, the GPU is said to get a boost, too, with its cache growing from 12 MB to 16 MB. Memory support is also getting more advanced, with both LPDDR5X and LPDDR6 supported.
Plus, the chip might be built using TSMC’s new third-gen 3nm process (N3P), which should deliver better performance and efficiency compared to the N3E process used in the current Snapdragon 8 Elite. Early tests suggest a 30% performance improvement over the previous generation.
With these changes, the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 is shaping up to be a significant upgrade over its predecessor, which is already one of the most impressive chipsets around, powering some of the best Android phones available, including the Galaxy S25 Ultra, Xiaomi 15 Ultra and OnePlus 13.
Now, back to the next-gen flagship Snapdragon; as I said, we are still a bit away from its official debut, but based on past patterns, we can expect to see it power flagship phones later this year and into next year. This could mean the chip will show up in phones like the OnePlus 14, the Xiaomi 16 and the Galaxy S26 Ultra, cementing its place at the top of the smartphone food chain.
The latest rumor coming out of China gives us a deeper look at what to expect. The new chipset will reportedly use second-gen Oryon CPU cores, promising around 25% better performance compared to before.
On top of that, the GPU is said to get a boost, too, with its cache growing from 12 MB to 16 MB. Memory support is also getting more advanced, with both LPDDR5X and LPDDR6 supported.
Plus, the chip might be built using TSMC’s new third-gen 3nm process (N3P), which should deliver better performance and efficiency compared to the N3E process used in the current Snapdragon 8 Elite. Early tests suggest a 30% performance improvement over the previous generation.
More info about the upcoming Snapdragon chipset has surfaced. | Screenshot by PhoneArena
With these changes, the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 is shaping up to be a significant upgrade over its predecessor, which is already one of the most impressive chipsets around, powering some of the best Android phones available, including the Galaxy S25 Ultra, Xiaomi 15 Ultra and OnePlus 13.
That said, MediaTek is also set to reveal its Dimensity 9400+ chip in the coming days, which could pose some serious competition for Qualcomm. However, unless you are importing devices like the vivo X200 Pro (with the Dimensity 9400) or the upcoming vivo X200s (with the Dimensity 9400+), it is unlikely that you will see this chip in a phone in the US anytime soon.
Now, back to the next-gen flagship Snapdragon; as I said, we are still a bit away from its official debut, but based on past patterns, we can expect to see it power flagship phones later this year and into next year. This could mean the chip will show up in phones like the OnePlus 14, the Xiaomi 16 and the Galaxy S26 Ultra, cementing its place at the top of the smartphone food chain.
Things that are NOT allowed: