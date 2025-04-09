The chip likely headed for your next Android flagship just leaked again with major upgrades



On top of that, the GPU is said to get a boost, too, with its cache growing from 12 MB to 16 MB. Memory support is also getting more advanced, with both LPDDR5X and LPDDR6 supported.



Plus, the chip might be built using TSMC’s new third-gen 3nm process (N3P), which should deliver better performance and efficiency compared to the N3E process used in the current Snapdragon 8 Elite. Early tests suggest a 30% performance improvement over the previous generation.

Qualcomm should unveil its next flagship chipset, likely called the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2, later this year. If the company sticks to its usual release schedule, we might see it hit the scene around October, so there is still plenty of time. That said, details about the chip have already started to leak and even more info has now surfaced.The latest rumor coming out of China gives us a deeper look at what to expect. The new chipset will reportedly use second-gen Oryon CPU cores, promising around 25% better performance compared to before.