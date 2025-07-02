Reserves open for the new Samsung phones!

China recalls workers from iPhone 17 assembly lines

China just threw another wrench into iPhone 17 assembly.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple iPhone
Renders of iPhone 17 Pro models in cases
*Image credit — Majin Bu

Due to stringent tariffs being imposed by the States, Apple has shifted to manufacturing iPhone 17 models in India. In retaliation, China has asked its workers that were assigned to factories in India to return home.

The country has, understandably, been very resistant to the change. It doesn’t help that tensions are already strained between the two nations. This year’s Indian iPhone exports have skyrocketed, surpassing an entire year’s worth of exports in mere months. Apple has also been lobbying airport authorities in the country to speed up the process of shipping phones to the U.S.

Does it matter where your iPhone comes from?

Vote View Result


As such, China has flown back most of its workers from India, who had been a crucial part of setting up these facilities in the first place. According to the sources that first revealed this news, this move isn’t expected to affect the quality of the iPhone models being assembled. However, the speed at which they’re being made will take a hit.

Apple can’t really afford any more hurdles at the moment. The company’s plans to include 12 GB of RAM on all iPhone 17 models is already in jeopardy due to ongoing supply chain shortages. On the other hand, iPhone 17 Air displays are cracking during evaluation. CEO Tim Cook is extremely anxious about these problems, and his latest obsession is also in trouble due to the failures of Apple Intelligence.

Video Thumbnail
iPhone 16 may have been the last model mostly imported from China. | Video credit — Apple

In addition to China calling back employees, the U.S. government isn’t happy with Cook either. President Donald Trump told Cook that shifting production to India was not good enough, and that Apple should bring its operations Stateside. Analysts claim that such a move would be impossible, as the costs for manufacturing as well as the finished products would skyrocket uncontrollably.

Apple also plans to bring 120 Hz displays to all of the iPhone 17 models this year, which makes things even harder when it comes to manufacturing. Samsung, which moved its production out of China years ago, hasn’t had to face such hurdles recently. That’s also due to the fact that Trump is focused on bringing Apple to the States, and not its largest rival.

Apple is also facing manufacturing troubles in other areas, and has had to postpone the foldable iPad due to high costs.

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.webp
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
Read the latest from Abdullah Asim
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Stop Playing

by Doug Fresh 123 • 3

Is buying a Fairphone really ethical?

by DomtheCuber • 4

Samsung Galaxy S23 recall?

by la19CSK • 5
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Google says you must disable this setting now to stop attacks from malicious texts
Google says you must disable this setting now to stop attacks from malicious texts
Promised T-Mobile feature is live in T-Life for real this time
Promised T-Mobile feature is live in T-Life for real this time
Samsung just sabotaged the Galaxy Z Fold 7. What now?
Samsung just sabotaged the Galaxy Z Fold 7. What now?
Galaxy Z Fold 7 battery less than 4,400 mAh, IP rating also disappoints
Galaxy Z Fold 7 battery less than 4,400 mAh, IP rating also disappoints
Latest Verizon offer is so good that its legitimacy is being questioned
Latest Verizon offer is so good that its legitimacy is being questioned
Two Apple Watch models are reportedly about to get major upgrades — and one is long overdue
Two Apple Watch models are reportedly about to get major upgrades — and one is long overdue

Latest News

Apple accuses former engineer of stealing Vision Pro secrets and lying about his new job
Apple accuses former engineer of stealing Vision Pro secrets and lying about his new job
AT&T launches important security feature for postpaid and prepaid customers
AT&T launches important security feature for postpaid and prepaid customers
Google's versatile Keep app gets a colorful new look on Android thanks to a Material 3 redesign
Google's versatile Keep app gets a colorful new look on Android thanks to a Material 3 redesign
New Galaxy Watch 8 series leak reveals Samsung’s most customizable faces yet
New Galaxy Watch 8 series leak reveals Samsung’s most customizable faces yet
Amazon Prime members can already save a record $35 on the 2024 Echo Spot with Alexa
Amazon Prime members can already save a record $35 on the 2024 Echo Spot with Alexa
Garmin smartwatches soon to receive a long-awaited feature, but with a catch
Garmin smartwatches soon to receive a long-awaited feature, but with a catch
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless