China recalls workers from iPhone 17 assembly lines

*Image credit — Majin Bu

iPhone 16 may have been the last model mostly imported from China. | Video credit — Apple

iPhone 17

In addition to China calling back employees, the U.S. government isn’t happy with Cook either. President Donald Trump told Cook that shifting production to India was not good enough, and that Apple should bring its operations Stateside. Analysts claim that such a move would be impossible, as the costs for manufacturing as well as the finished products would skyrocket uncontrollably.Apple also plans to bring 120 Hz displays to all of themodels this year, which makes things even harder when it comes to manufacturing. Samsung, which moved its production out of China years ago, hasn’t had to face such hurdles recently. That’s also due to the fact that Trump is focused on bringing Apple to the States, and not its largest rival.Apple is also facing manufacturing troubles in other areas, and has had to postpone the foldable iPad due to high costs.