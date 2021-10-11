The iPhone SE 3 will be Apple's cheapest 5G iPhone









Granted, the Apple A15 processor coupled with a Qualcomm X60 5G modem will be old news by the time the iPhone SE 3 launches, yet it will keep its owners warm knowing it can run anything iOS throws at it for at least the next few years.





Moreover, it may allow Apple to upgrade the handset in the camera department - you know, Cinematic video and all - adding even more value to the nostalgia wolf in sheep's clothing that is shaping up to be the iPhone SE 3.





Expected iPhone SE 3 price and specs list





Apple A15 processor

Qualcomm X60 5G modem

4.7" Retina HD display

Touch ID finger scanner

$399 base price

