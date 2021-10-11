The iPhone SE 3 will be Apple's cheapest 5G iPhone

The iPhone SE 3 will be Apple's cheapest 5G iPhone2
While the 4.7" display panel and Touch ID finger scanner at the front allegedly won't change, the iPhone SE 3 specs would eventually include the powerful Apple A15 processor that is now in the iPhone 13 series.
Not only that, but it will be accompanied by Qualcomm's top-shelf X60 modem, according to Taiwanese supply chain sources, bringing 5G network support to the lowly SE series for the first time.
If the iPhone SE 3 is released with the next-gen connectivity standard at the same base $399 pricing tag as its predecessor the iPhone SE (2020), it will immediately become Apple's cheapest 5G iPhone, and that would undoubtedly be emphasized by the marketing team from Cupertino.
Moreover, it may allow Apple to upgrade the handset in the camera department - you know, Cinematic video and all - adding even more value to the nostalgia wolf in sheep's clothing that is shaping up to be the iPhone SE 3.
Expected iPhone SE 3 price and specs list
- Apple A15 processor
- Qualcomm X60 5G modem
- 4.7" Retina HD display
- Touch ID finger scanner
- $399 base price