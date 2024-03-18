Do we need a cheaper Galaxy S24 Ultra made by… Asus?

The Zenfone 11 Ultra is not a bad phone, but the name works against it in so many ways. And it encourages a trend to rehash old ideas and sell them as new ones. How long before every new model is just the next Snapdragon chipset and a bunch of software features, unlocked specifically for it?But enough blabbering; I'm sure I made my point clear. What do YOU think about it? Do these hyperbolized names bother you? Do you think hardware innovation will stop eventually and it will be all software features? Let us know in the comment section below.