Did you know? Charging without a case might improve your phone’s battery
When it comes to the topic of charging the smartphone, there isn't a shortage of battery tips and tricks! However, did you know that there's something else you could do – not with your phone, but with its case – that can theoretically improve the battery life?
Lately, the battery life subject has been very popular. Now that phones come with so many years of support (thank you, Google and Samsung!), users are searching for more and more ways to make their phones' hardware match the period of the promised software support.
Also, Oppo released a detailed article on improving and extending your phone's battery life in the Spring of 2024.
Now, it's Xiaomi's turn to talk about phone batteries and battery life.
The popular phone maker compiles a list of tips that vary from the "Use the Original Charger and Cable" hint to "Avoid Using Your Phone While Charging" and "Charge in a Cool Environment".
Xiaomi's report argues that while phone cases offer protection and customization for your device, they can also trap heat and affect the charging process. The insulating properties of certain cases can cause your phone to overheat, resulting in slower charging speeds and potentially degrading the battery over time.
To improve charging efficiency, the report suggests removing your smartphone's case while charging. This allows for better heat dissipation and ensures that the insulation does not interfere with the charging process. Once your phone is fully charged, you can put the case back on for continued protection.
While this does sound like a logical move to make, I can't myself doing it. Maybe – just maybe – if I'm forced to charge in a very hot room, I could consider taking the case off. Having to perform the act of dressing and undressing my phone every day or two is too much to ask for.
The final advice from Xiaomi has to do with what you're plugged to.
When charging your smartphone, using a wall socket with the charger provided by the manufacturer is typically faster and more efficient than using a USB port on a computer or other device. USB ports are mainly designed for data transfer and generally lack the power output needed to charge modern smartphones at their maximum speeds.
While all of the above is great and all… why not go nuclear for your next phone's battery?
Wall chargers, on the other hand, are designed to provide the optimal power level for your device's battery, using technologies like fast charging or quick charging. This results in significantly shorter charging times, making it convenient to recharge your battery between uses or overnight.
While all of the above is great and all… why not go nuclear for your next phone's battery?
