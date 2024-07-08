Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Samsung foldable phones incoming
Reserve your Z Fold 6 or Z Flip 6 now and get $50 of instant Samsung credit and a chance to win $5,000!
Jul 10, Wed, 8:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Did you know? Charging without a case might improve your phone’s battery

By
0comments
Did you know? Charging without a case might improve your phone’s battery
When it comes to the topic of charging the smartphone, there isn't a shortage of battery tips and tricks! However, did you know that there's something else you could do – not with your phone, but with its case – that can theoretically improve the battery life?

Lately, the battery life subject has been very popular. Now that phones come with so many years of support (thank you, Google and Samsung!), users are searching for more and more ways to make their phones' hardware match the period of the promised software support.

For example, a few months ago, we told you about how OLED iPhone models can enjoy longer battery life with a particular setting (spoiler alert: it's not Dark Mode)!

Also, Oppo released a detailed article on improving and extending your phone's battery life in the Spring of 2024.

Now, it's Xiaomi's turn to talk about phone batteries and battery life.

The popular phone maker compiles a list of tips that vary from the "Use the Original Charger and Cable" hint to "Avoid Using Your Phone While Charging" and "Charge in a Cool Environment".

However, there's also this:

Remove the case while charging



Xiaomi's report argues that while phone cases offer protection and customization for your device, they can also trap heat and affect the charging process. The insulating properties of certain cases can cause your phone to overheat, resulting in slower charging speeds and potentially degrading the battery over time.

To improve charging efficiency, the report suggests removing your smartphone's case while charging. This allows for better heat dissipation and ensures that the insulation does not interfere with the charging process. Once your phone is fully charged, you can put the case back on for continued protection.

While this does sound like a logical move to make, I can't myself doing it. Maybe – just maybe – if I'm forced to charge in a very hot room, I could consider taking the case off. Having to perform the act of dressing and undressing my phone every day or two is too much to ask for.

Opting for the wall socket over the USB port


The final advice from Xiaomi has to do with what you're plugged to.

Recommended Stories
When charging your smartphone, using a wall socket with the charger provided by the manufacturer is typically faster and more efficient than using a USB port on a computer or other device. USB ports are mainly designed for data transfer and generally lack the power output needed to charge modern smartphones at their maximum speeds.

Wall chargers, on the other hand, are designed to provide the optimal power level for your device's battery, using technologies like fast charging or quick charging. This results in significantly shorter charging times, making it convenient to recharge your battery between uses or overnight.

While all of the above is great and all… why not go nuclear for your next phone's battery?
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile subscribers have another reason to be happy on 4th of July as SpaceX delivers exciting news
T-Mobile subscribers have another reason to be happy on 4th of July as SpaceX delivers exciting news
Millions of cell numbers are stolen after a popular iOS/Android 2FA app is hacked
Millions of cell numbers are stolen after a popular iOS/Android 2FA app is hacked
You might want to change all of your passwords after this record setting leak was announced
You might want to change all of your passwords after this record setting leak was announced
Updates to a Google website reveal Fuchsia OS will come to Android devices soon
Updates to a Google website reveal Fuchsia OS will come to Android devices soon
FCC wants your help to decide if T-Mobile should be allowed to buy fiber internet provider
FCC wants your help to decide if T-Mobile should be allowed to buy fiber internet provider
Lenovo’s new $300 tablet is what the Pixel Tablet should’ve been: Best entertainment tablet ever?
Lenovo’s new $300 tablet is what the Pixel Tablet should’ve been: Best entertainment tablet ever?

Latest News

The entertainment-oriented Fire HD 10 (2023) is currently dirt-cheap for Prime members on Amazon
The entertainment-oriented Fire HD 10 (2023) is currently dirt-cheap for Prime members on Amazon
Apple executives give details about the changes coming to the Photos app in iOS 18
Apple executives give details about the changes coming to the Photos app in iOS 18
Changing its mind, Apple approves the Epic Game Store for the EU
Changing its mind, Apple approves the Epic Game Store for the EU
Amazon's gorgeous Galaxy Z Fold 5 deal is still in the spotlight, but not for long
Amazon's gorgeous Galaxy Z Fold 5 deal is still in the spotlight, but not for long
The sleek Motorola Razr 2023 becomes cheaper than cheap after a bonkers $250 discount on Amazon
The sleek Motorola Razr 2023 becomes cheaper than cheap after a bonkers $250 discount on Amazon
What this unhappy long-term T-Mobile subscriber did will be repeated by many in the near future
What this unhappy long-term T-Mobile subscriber did will be repeated by many in the near future
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless